Hilaria Baldwin says 'limiting words' can't explain her youngest kids' five-month age difference

Hilaria Baldwin admitted that she’s having trouble explaining how close in age her two youngest children are.

The 37-year-old fitness instructor previously revealed in March that she and her husband, Alec Baldwin, welcomed their sixth child, daughter Lucia, just five months after she announced the birth of their son, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas. It didn’t take long for followers to note that she couldn’t possibly have had biological children that close in age to one another.

However, when people pointed that out, Alec took to social media to defend his wife and quiet those questions. In a recent Instagram post, Hilaria noted that she’s still not ready to explain the situation and finds it a difficult question to be asked.

"Whenever I meet people and they ask me my kids’ ages, I wait for their awkward moment when they calculate the age difference of my last two babies," she wrote earlier this week. "I have yet to come up with the seamless way to explain it..it is such a wild story, that I haven’t quite mastered it yet…joking about it, definitely diffuses the situation."

HILARIA BALDWIN REVEALS NAME OF BABY: 'WE ARE SO IN LOVE'

The star noted, as she previously had, that the situation is unique but didn’t share more details beyond expressing her joy to be a mom of six.

"What I do know is that I’m so existential now, becoming a mommy in this way, what makes us family, connected, communities…what makes us belong. The paths and nuances may be different, but the meaningfulness is what gives purpose to our existence," she wrote.

In addition to Lucia and Edu, the couple shares Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5, as well as big sisters Carmen Gabriela, 7, and 25-year-old Ireland, whom Alec Baldwin shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

HILARIA AND ALEC BALDWIN WELCOME THEIR SIXTH CHILD TOGETHER

The star concluded her post by noting that her family dynamic simply can’t be summed up in "limiting words."

"Not to sound too yoga schmoga, but it’s love, belonging, and acceptance…focusing on the soul and the being rather than the very outward simplicity of our shells or what we see others doing," she concluded. "Labels, shoulds and shouldnts, sometimes seem lazy and shortsighted to me now. How can we fit all of our being into limiting words? We are all on this path to connect and live our lives to their fullest capacity—acceptance is the greatest gift we can respect into each other."

Neither Hilaria nor Alec have said much about their family situation. However, shortly after announcing the birth of their sixth child, Hilaria took to Instagram where she hinted at a surrogate by noting that "special angels" helped bring her into the world.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister," Baldwin wrote . "Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them," she added.