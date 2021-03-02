Hilaria Baldwin reveals name of baby: 'We are so in love'

A day after announcing the birth of her sixth child with her husband, Alec Baldwin, Hilaria revealed the name and gender of her bundle of joy.

"We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true," the 37-year-old shared on Instagram.

The post comes after the couple surprised fans that they had expanded their family just five months after welcoming a son.

On Monday, Hilaria shared a photo with the caption "7" with a red heart emoji, a nod to their sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 5 months, Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7. Alec is also the father to 25-year-old daughter Ireland.

Shortly after the birth announcement, the "30 Rock" star defended his wife after fans began questioning on social media the couple used a surrogate or adopted their baby as Hilaria had just given birth in September.

"If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was a product of an affair and you've decided to raise it with your wife just say that," the commenter critiqued the couple. "If you don't want to say anything - why don't you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise your 100 children in private."

Baldwin clapped back with a profanity-laced response, writing, "you should shut the f--k up and mind your own business."

In the past few months, the famous couple has made headlines not for any kind of pregnancy announcement, but rather for a scandal that saw the 37-year-old wellness expert taken to task for allegedly exaggerating her Spanish heritage. Although she denied ever lying about being born in the United States, Baldwin issued an apology on Instagram earlier this month.

"I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both," she wrote.