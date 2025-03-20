Hilaria Baldwin fires back at critics who slammed her for scolding Alec during awkward red carpet interview

Hilaria Baldwin and her husband Alec have no problem poking fun at themselves.

On Wednesday, the couple jokingly addressed the awkward interview in which Hilaria scolded Alec for interrupting her during a red carpet moment that has since gone viral.

While discussing their reality show at the opening of Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City last week, Hilaria snapped at her husband for talking over her during an interview with Extra.

HILARIA BALDWIN CLAIMS 'THE WHOLE WORLD WAS MEAN TO ME' AFTER SHE WAS SLAMMED FOR SPANISH ACCENT

The "30 Rock" actor quipped that their TLC series should be renamed "The Hilaria Show," while Hilaria was explaining they would "see how it feels" for the program to be on the airwaves.

"It’s gonna be great. You’re a winner," Alec told Hilaria as she was speaking with the reporter.

"Oh my God. When I’m talking, you’re not talking," Hilaria replied. "No. When I’m talking, you’re not talking."

Alec apologized before Hilaria added, "This is why we'll have to just cut him out of the show."

In the Instagram Reel posted on Wednesday, the couple poked fun at themselves while mouthing audio of the interview.

Once the audio had concluded, Hilaria asked, "That is called, what's the word of the day?"

"Manterrupting," Alec said.

"Manterrupting," she confirmed. "Which could be a positive, it could be a negative, or it could be a–?

"A correctile dysfunction," Alec jumped in.

"Yes, correctile dysfunction," Hilaria agreed. "The whole point is that we interrupt each other all the time. So now that we cleared all of that up, give me a kiss."

"1. It runs in the family 2. Marriage 3. Manteruppting 4. Correctile dysfunction #marriagegoals," she captioned the Instagram video.

This is hardly the first time Hilaria has faced criticism.

"Being in, the spotlight, as people like to call it. People say, 'Oh, don't you get used to it?' No, you don't get used to it," she said during a recent episode of "The Baldwins."

"You never get used to people being mean. But you take a deep breath, and I think you learn to distance yourself from it, and so, you know, you just try turning down the volume in my head a bit… and I'm not gonna take it personally."

Previously, Hilaria was slammed for exaggerating her Spanish accent after details of her past were uncovered on social media in 2020.

ALEC BALDWIN'S WIFE HILARIA DEFENDS HERSELF AGAINST ‘FAKE’ SPANISH ACCENT ACCUSATIONS: ‘THAT MAKES ME NORMAL’

Hilaria claimed she was born in Mallorca, Spain, and raised in Boston. She said on a podcast in April 2020, that she moved to the U.S. when she was 19-years-old to attend NYU. However, social media sleuths later uncovered the truth that she was born and raised in the states and may have spent time in Spain with her family.

Hilaria has since apologized for the confusion, and admitted in an Instagram post at the time that "culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions [and] political beliefs" are "allow[ed] to be fluid."

