Christina Hall says ex made 'life harder over insecurities'; she got silent treatment over Tarek El Moussa

Christina Hall is shedding more light on her relationship with her ex-husband, Josh Hall.

During an interview with Us Magazine, Christina explained her former husband's "insecurities" made her life more difficult, including concerns about her working with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, on the new show "The Flip Off."

"I would laugh at Tarek. I would get the silent treatment for a week," Christina told the outlet. She explained that filming the HGTV show with Josh "probably just sped [their split] up."

"Somebody with more confidence would be able to say, ‘This is my wife, but yes, she does this for TV. She was filming with Tarek when I met her,’" she said. "There was a rationale there that didn’t make sense. You know what you signed up for. I’m your wife, and I’m choosing you, but you’re choosing to make my life harder over insecurities."

HGTV STAR CHRISTINA HALL'S TENSE FIGHT WITH ESTRANGED HUSBAND JOSH CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Christina was referring to filming "Flip Or Flop" with El Moussa, years after the couple split. The show debuted in 2013 and concluded in 2022, four years after their divorce in 2018.

"I would laugh at Tarek. I would get the silent treatment for a week." — Christina Hall

Josh and Christina only filmed one episode together for "The Flip Off," and she's happy with her decision to continue on without him.

"This isn’t Josh’s show," she told the outlet. "No one’s going to miss that he’s not in it. Josh is not a TV host, he’s not a house flipper, he’s not a designer. He was just my husband in it. With Tarek, we built everything together, and I still have respect for him. I have no respect for Josh."

Josh and Christina's breakup will play out on the small screen when "The Flip Off" debuts Jan. 29. The HGTV star is "not nervous" about watching her marriage fall apart.

"There are definitely some very emotional scenes. It’s different than anything I’ve ever shot for television, It’s very real and raw," she said.

"The Flip Off" also stars Tarek's wife, Heather El Moussa. The former "Selling Sunset" star told Us Magazine filming was "better" after Josh left.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Not to be mean, but he definitely didn’t have the best personality. So, it’s like a breath of fresh air. And [Christina is] in a really good place," Heather said.

On Friday, Christina was a guest on Sirius XM's "Jeff Lewis Live" and discussed her relationship with Josh and where the two stand seven months after filing for divorce.

"We don't get along. There's no getting along. Have you ever seen how I go after him on social?" Christina said.

She noted that her marriage to Josh lasted three years, which was "a lot longer" than she wanted it to last. Christina explained that she only dated Josh for eight months before the pair decided to get married, which she would "never do again."

Christina broke down her second marriage to Ant Anstead, which only lasted two years. The couple share son Hudson, 5. Ant will appear on "The Flip Off" alongside Christina, Tarek and Heather El Moussa.

HGTV STAR TAREK EL MOUSSA, HEATHER RAE ADMIT ONE THING CAUSES 'TENSION' ON SET WITH HIS EX-WIFE CHRISTINA HALL

She explained that a "blessing" from her marriage to Josh was that they didn't have a child even though they are headed to "trial" to dissolve their marriage.

"He doesn't want to do mediation," Christina said. "It's gonna be fun. Can't wait."

Christina touched on her relationship with Heather and explained that they've "come a long way."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I actually did some stuff with them yesterday, and it was so fun. I was literally thinking the whole time, ‘I actually really like her. Like I actually genuinely like her.' Like I would hang out with her if, you know…"

Jeff chimed in, "If she wasn't married to your ex?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yes," Christina replied. "But they need to stay together. They're a great couple."