Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Exclusive Interviews

HGTV star's top 3 home upgrades that won't break the bank

Ty Pennington of 'Rock the Block' became household name as host of 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
close
HGTV star's top 3 home upgrades that won't break the bank Video

HGTV star's top 3 home upgrades that won't break the bank

Ty Pennington tells Fox News Digital that investing in clean air, water and decluttering your space are his top budget-friendly home improvement tips.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

HGTV star Ty Pennington knows how to upgrade a home on a budget.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the "Rock the Block" host shared his top three tips on how to improve your space, and many of them improve your quality of life.

"Well, one of the things a lot of people don't realize is what you don’t see in your home. And that is – especially if you have an elderly person you're now taking care of or anyone with breathing issues – you need to make sure you've got a clean air system. The air going through your HVAC should have a very good filter, like an AccuClean-type filter or a HEPA filter. It cleans out all these particles, so you're literally breathing clean air," Pennington said.

Designer Ty Pennington

HGTV star Ty Pennington has three budget-friendly tips on how to improve your home. (Mark Peterman/WireImage)

He went on to explain the benefits of also having access to clean water in your home.

HGTV STAR TY PENNINGTON INTUBATED AFTER ‘BARELY BREATHING’

"I think the other thing is to make sure you've researched the water you're bringing into your home. Make sure you've got a really good water filter. Air, water and the quality of life, those are so important," Pennington said.

"Clutter can build up and add to the stress in your life. And stress is the killer. So avoid the stress."

— Ty Pennington

The "Rock the Block" star shared his final tip, which was to declutter your home so you can relieve stress.

"Another thing: live in a clean, organized environment. Clutter can build up and add to the stress in your life. And stress is the killer. So avoid the stress," Pennington said.

WATCH: HGTV star's top 3 home upgrades that won't break the bank

HGTV star's top 3 home upgrades that won't break the bank Video

Making some updates to your home as well as small changes in daily habits can improve your quality of life, according to Pennington.

"And here's the simplest thing: walk. Walk to the mailbox, walk to the grocery store, walk wherever you can. Experts say walking can add 10 years to your life. So walk every day if you can. The problem is, once we hit the couch, we’ve got to get up. My mom would be like, 'I'm straight out,' and I’d say, ‘We got to walk.’ That’s why I’m down here. I got to keep it moving, man. We all got to keep moving," he said.

Designer Ty Pennington

Ty Pennington hosts "Rock the Block." (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"So yeah, I’d say make your home clean, accessible and add some freshness to it, whether that’s fresh flowers or candles, so when you walk in, you’re like, ‘Oh yeah,’" Pennington said. "That way, you know you're in a healthy environment. And when your body and your mind know that, you just feel better about yourself."

Pennington's "Rock the Block" debuted its sixth season on April 14. 

Rock the Block season 6 cast

"Rock the Block" season 6 includes: Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama, Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria, Michel Smith Boyd, Jonathan and Jordan Knight. (Warner Bros)

The HGTV show features designers who have weeks to renovate four homes on the same block in Utah. The designers, who are working on a limited budget, compete for the highest appraisal. The winner gets bragging rights and a street named in their honor.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Pennington said fans of design will love this season.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Whether these teams win or lose, they have done the best work they've ever put to the test, because that's what happens on ‘Rock the Block’ is you come to win," he said.

WATCH: Ty Pennington shares what to expect from season 6 of 'Rock the Block'

Ty Pennington shares what to expect from season 6 of 'Rock the Block' Video

"Rock the Block" season 6 pits rookies against veterans. Pennington said it's their "biggest" season yet, with bigger homes, bigger budgets and more land.

The seven-episode season premiered on April 14 and airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending