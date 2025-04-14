HGTV star's top 3 home upgrades that won't break the bank

HGTV star Ty Pennington knows how to upgrade a home on a budget.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the "Rock the Block" host shared his top three tips on how to improve your space, and many of them improve your quality of life.

"Well, one of the things a lot of people don't realize is what you don’t see in your home. And that is – especially if you have an elderly person you're now taking care of or anyone with breathing issues – you need to make sure you've got a clean air system. The air going through your HVAC should have a very good filter, like an AccuClean-type filter or a HEPA filter. It cleans out all these particles, so you're literally breathing clean air," Pennington said.

He went on to explain the benefits of also having access to clean water in your home.

"I think the other thing is to make sure you've researched the water you're bringing into your home. Make sure you've got a really good water filter. Air, water and the quality of life, those are so important," Pennington said.

"Clutter can build up and add to the stress in your life. And stress is the killer. So avoid the stress." — Ty Pennington

The "Rock the Block" star shared his final tip, which was to declutter your home so you can relieve stress.

"Another thing: live in a clean, organized environment. Clutter can build up and add to the stress in your life. And stress is the killer. So avoid the stress," Pennington said.

Making some updates to your home as well as small changes in daily habits can improve your quality of life, according to Pennington.

"And here's the simplest thing: walk. Walk to the mailbox, walk to the grocery store, walk wherever you can. Experts say walking can add 10 years to your life. So walk every day if you can. The problem is, once we hit the couch, we’ve got to get up. My mom would be like, 'I'm straight out,' and I’d say, ‘We got to walk.’ That’s why I’m down here. I got to keep it moving, man. We all got to keep moving," he said.

"So yeah, I’d say make your home clean, accessible and add some freshness to it, whether that’s fresh flowers or candles, so when you walk in, you’re like, ‘Oh yeah,’" Pennington said. "That way, you know you're in a healthy environment. And when your body and your mind know that, you just feel better about yourself."

Pennington's "Rock the Block" debuted its sixth season on April 14.

The HGTV show features designers who have weeks to renovate four homes on the same block in Utah. The designers, who are working on a limited budget, compete for the highest appraisal. The winner gets bragging rights and a street named in their honor.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Pennington said fans of design will love this season.

"Whether these teams win or lose, they have done the best work they've ever put to the test, because that's what happens on ‘Rock the Block’ is you come to win," he said.

"Rock the Block" season 6 pits rookies against veterans. Pennington said it's their "biggest" season yet, with bigger homes, bigger budgets and more land.

The seven-episode season premiered on April 14 and airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.