Here's the Scoop

Hi Everyone! As you know, the blog has become increasingly difficult for me to keep up in terms of its time commitment. Of course, given the community we've created here, ending it seemed wrong. So, it appears we've found a solution (with a big assist from chas!). It seems some of the folks at FOX & Friends have been craving a space to write their comments and insights into th show, plus we often have backstage pics to share. So...how about we convert the Aly in the Greenroom blog to an overall FOX & Friends blog? That way I'll still be able to check in on weekend but now so will the rest of the gang at all times. Brilliant, no? See, sometimes solutions are lurking right in front of us. I'm told our tech peopl will get to work on this shortly. Expect an update next week...