Henry Winkler is catching fish -- and he's definitely tweeting about it

Henry Winkler is clearly having a few happy days -- forgive the pun -- at a favorite fishing spot since last weekend.

Starting on Father's Day, the 73-year-old former "Happy Days" star has posted six tweets about what looked like more than one big catch on a multi-day fishing trip.

'HAPPY DAYS' STAR HENRY WINKLER AND HIS WIFE REVEAL THE SECRET BEHIND THEIR 40-YEAR MARRIAGE IN HOLLYWOOD

The cast member of HBO's "Barry," who won an Emmy for his role as Gene Cousineau on the dark comedy, is an avid fisherman and said in a recent interview he and his wife of 40 years, Stacey Weitzman, enjoy fly fishing together.

Winkler has two children with his wife and one stepson from Weitzman's previous marriage.