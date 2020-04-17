Helena Christensen stuns in low-cut swimsuit for outdoor photo shoot in quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Helena Christensen's idea of an escape during the coronavirus involves trips to her outdoor garden, which also appears to be the perfect backdrop for swimsuit photo shoots.

The model, 51, set Instagram on fire this week, thanks to her multiple wardrobe changes consisting of a range of bodysuits and swimsuits from her very own clothing brand, Staerk and Christensen.

In the snaps, Christensen's figure is on full display, as she lies in front of her pool donning a low-cut black bathing suit. The post highlighted her brand's current partnership with New York City's Citymeals on Wheels. Christen aims to provide 250,000 meals for the homebound elderly citizens in New York City.

Another sizzling snap shows Christensen wearing a burgundy one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

The model appears to be enjoying nature during her quarantine. The outdoor photo shoots consist of Christensen hugging trees and posing in the sunlight with tousled hair.

"Inside out @staerkandchristensen," the model captioned a series of photos shared on Tuesday.

"You look like your a supermodel stalker at somebody's house saying 'you know you want to let in my kind of crazy!" one follower wrote, prompting a laughing emoji from the star.

Actress Kate Bosworth also enjoyed the slideshow of photos, commenting, "GET OUT W/ YOUR HOT SELF."

"@katebosworth except we have to stay inside," Christensen wrote back.

One fan asked the model why she's not wearing gloves or a mask in the pictures and it appears the reason is due to her social distancing efforts.

"There's plenty of those and since I'm in my garden I'm not wearing those," she said.

Others reminded the 51-year-old that she "simply" does not age.

"Science will find something remarkable in your DNA that slows your molecular clock to a [snail emoji] pace," another fan chimed in.

Earlier this month, Christensen showed off the expansive property in the woods where she's been quarantining with her son,

"H O M E Settle in..." she captioned a series of photos inside of a quaint Victorian-style home filled with antiques.