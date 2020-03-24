Helena Christensen stuns in plunging black swimsuit while self-isolating on mountain getaway

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Helena Christensen is spending her time under quarantine by bonding with nature.

The Danish supermodel, 51, took to Instagram this week to show off the serene location where she is self-isolating amid the coronavirus. It appears the cover girl finds comfort in the mountains, where she's been enjoying dips into the river and hikes through the forest with her son, Mingus Lucien Reedus, 19.

In a new photoshoot, Christensen models a plunging black one-piece swimsuit she helped design through her and Camilla Staerk's brand, Staerk and Christensen.

"Nature bonding in our @staerkandchristensen swimsuits/bodysuits," the model captioned a slideshow of pics on the platform.

In the first photo, Christensen dips her toes into a river in the woods as she holds onto a tree for support.

Other photographs show the model smiling in the sun in an orange suit, as well as showing off some of her tattoos in selfies, such as a tiny black star on one of her upper arms.

Earlier this month, Christensen showed off the expansive property in the woods where she's been located.

"H O M E Settle in..." she captioned a series of photos inside of a quaint Victorian-style home filled with antiques.

On Saturday, the model posted her son on a nature walk through a forest and crossing a river.

"Spring breaking," she wrote.

As of Tuesday morning, the model's oasis was covered in snow. She uploaded many shots of the same river she dipped her toes earlier in the week covered with white flakes.

"So much snow now," she captioned an Instagram story.

As of Tuesday morning, the number of those infected with COVID-19 surpassed 380,000 globally as the number of deaths reached over 16,500.