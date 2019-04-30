Helena Christensen, 50, responds to fashion editor who said she's 'too old' to wear a bustier

Helena Christensen has a message for a former fashion editor who recently said the 50-year-old model is "too old" to wear a bustier.

On Tuesday, Christensen went on Instagram to share a photo of herself posing alongside two pals and proudly wearing the same form-fitting black garment that became the subject of an online article over the weekend.

"Let’s continue to elevate and support each other, all you beautiful, smart, fun, sexy, hard working, talented, nurturing women out there ❤️💜 #ooopssheworeabustieragain 😱@camillastaerk @talilennox," she captioned the picture.

SUPERMODEL HELENA CHRISTENSEN POSES IN THE SAME METAL BIKINI SHE WORE IN 1991

The supermodel's remarks come after former editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Alexandra Shulman, penned a piece for the DailyMail, where the headline read: "ALEXANDRA SHULMAN'S NOTEBOOK: I’m sorry Helena Christensen, you ARE too old to wear that."

In the article, a photo of Christensen — wearing a black bustier paired with high-waisted jeans — is included. Christensen was attending fellow model Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday party last week when she was photographed.

"Helena Christensen is usually the most stylishly understated of the supermodels," Shulman wrote. "At the peak of her career, she always looked utterly scrumptious in a simple dress and flat shoes, wore no make-up and liked to hang out with girlfriends."

HELENA CHRISTENSEN STRIPS DOWN FOR HER LATEST PHOTO SHOOT

"So why last week, at the age of 50, did she decide to pitch up at Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday party in a tacky, black lace bustier?" Shulman ends her second graf.

Further down in her article, Shulman also states: "Something you wore at 30 will never look the same on you 20 years later. Clothes don’t lie."

After winning the Miss Universe Denmark crown in 1986 when she was just 17, Christensen kicked off her modeling career, going on to become one of the most in-demand models in the world in the ‘90s. Her resume includes campaigns and runway shows for Chanel, Prada, Victoria’s Secret and Valentino.

A rep for Shulman did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.