Helena Christensen shows off her body in daring swimsuit at 51

Helena Christensen posted a series of photos on Instagram wearing a daringly low-cut swimsuit.

The supermodel, 51, wore a teal one-piece from her beachwear brand Staerk and Christensen while she posed in the pool.

Christensen made the casual look a glamorous moment by wearing a bold bright red lipstick and huge reflective sunglasses.

“Channeling my inner 80s girl 🕶 👄 ,” she captioned the photo.

The Danish supermodel has been posting a lot of photos of herself in bathing suits from her clothing brand.

Last year she opened up about how she keeps her body toned — and it involves wearing a swimsuit often.

“Swim in the ocean, swim in rivers, swim in lakes. Hiking, trekking, chopping wood — it's the best way of working out, because it doesn't really feel like a workout. It feels like you're alive, she told the DailyMail.

Currently, Christensen is isolating in quarantine with her longtime friend, Camilla Staerk, in a mountain getaway.

“The 20-year friendship between Camilla and I began as a creative collaboration that slowly unfolded into a mutually respectful friendship ♥️ Being creative feels as natural to us as breathing. We don’t think about it, we just do it,” the Danish supermodel gushed about her friend.

Christensen continued: “I’m so grateful we are isolating together with another precious friend, nature 🌳 Here I am playing dress up in the garden in our new collection photographed by Camilla.”