Helen Mirren says she learned a lot from 'huge star' Harrison Ford: 'I was like nobody'

Helen Mirren credited Harrison Ford for helping mold her into the actress she is today.

"When we first worked together, he was a huge movie star and I was like nobody," Mirren told Variety at Friday night's premiere of "1923." "So I was very intimidated."

"I learned a lot from him because I hadn’t done a lot. I had done a lot of theater at that point, [but] I hadn’t done a lot of movies. So I watched him and he taught me a great deal about film acting that, to this day, I’m still using."

Ford and Mirren first worked together in 1986. They played husband and wife in Peter Weir's "The Mosquito Coast." At the time, Ford had gained notoriety for his roles in the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" films.

The actor noted he has the "same degree of admiration" for Mirren now that he had for the actress back then.

"I admired her work and her person then, and I hold the same degree of admiration for her," Ford told Variety. "She’s just a lovely person, so it’s been both a professional pleasure and also a personal pleasure to be able to work with her again."

Ford and Mirren star together in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923."

"1923" is set in the early 20th century and follows the Dutton family through the Great Depression. The show premieres Dec. 18 on Paramount+.

Mirren opened up about developing her character in a previous interview with Vanity Fair.

"One of the things I very strongly wanted was that she would speak with an Irish accent, not with an American accent. It’s always slightly annoyed me with Westerns that you have all these people speaking with modern American accents when in fact so many of them were fairly recent immigrants," she told the outlet.

Writer-producer Taylor Sheridan is the creative force behind the hit franchise, which began with the contemporary drama "Yellowstone," led by Kevin Costner. The "1883" prequel stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

Mirren is among today’s most highly regarded actors, a four-time Oscar nominee who won for her portrayal of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 2006’s "The Queen."

Ford’s extensive blockbuster movie credits include the "Star Wars" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark" franchises. He was also an Oscar nominee for the 1985 film "Witness."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.