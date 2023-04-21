Heidi Klum shows off peekaboo thong ahead of 50th birthday

Heidi Klum is leaving little to the imagination ahead of her 50th birthday.

The former supermodel took to Instagram Friday to share a video of her dancing in a low-cut gold dress, revealing a black G-string thong with gold detailing.

Klum, 49, captioned the video with a party emoji and a red heart, and she turned the comments off on her post.

The socialite was dancing to Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj's "Alone," rocking long, beach waves and thigh-high boots.

On Monday, Klum showed off her body in a yellow bikini as she enjoyed some sunshine.

"Finally some sunshine," she captioned the series of pics, which included Klum smelling a dandelion.

The actress turned off the comments on that post too.

Klum shared her at-home workout routine that helps her stay in shape in a previous interview.

"I’m fortunate enough to have a pool at home and, when the pandemic started, I began swimming 20 laps a day. Low-impact exercise like this is much better for my joints than running on a treadmill," Klum told Women’s Health UK.

"I’ve relished the opportunity to spend more time at home with my family in recent months," she said at the time. "Being on a plane and in the studio a lot less means I’ve been able to enjoy getting stuck into domestic tasks."

Following the pandemic, Klum attended a wellness clinic with her husband Tom Kaulitz and made some changes to her diet. The model explained to Fox News Digital she doesn't drink any liquids 30 minutes before eating a meal.

Klum also avoids raw foods before going to bed.

"I learned all about gut health for two weeks. We did all this good stuff. It was amazing. I feel incredible. I have so much more energy, it’s amazing," Klum said. "It was very interesting for me because I always thought that I was doing the right thing, but turns out I kind of wasn’t. But, I guess, whatever works for everyone. It’s not like I went there to lose weight or anything, I really just went there for my husband."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.