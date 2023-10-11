Hollywood's epic Halloween costumes: Heidi Klum, Elizabeth Hurley channel seductive alter-egos

Halloween isn't just spooky, it's also fun!

Celebrities like Heidi Klum, Reese Witherspoon and Elizabeth Hurley use Halloween as an excuse to get creative and dress up in fun costumes. Whether they're dressing up as a worm or a famous movie character, it's all about having a good time.

Here's a look at past celebrity Halloween costumes.

Heidi Klum

Klum is the reigning queen of Halloween, consistently going all out when it comes to her costumes each year. Some of her most iconic costumes include, Jessica Rabbit, a worm, a bloody alien and Fiona from "Shrek."

The model has been hosting a big Halloween party for almost 23 years since the year 2000. She told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2019, she "immediately fell in love with Halloween" when she moved to the United States, and felt "all that was missing was a fantastic party." She took it upon herself to start the party and top herself in terms of costumes, every year.

"I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn’t do," Klum told People earlier in October. "Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn’t seen."

Kelsea Ballerini

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini took a trip to "Flavortown" for Halloween 2021, when she dressed as "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host, Guy Fieri. She sported the Food Network star's signature black shirt with flames, wore a wig to emulate his spiky blonde hair, a fake goatee and sleeves with fake tattoos printed on them.

In a picture posted to Instagram, Ballerini could be seen cooking on her stove while in costume in order to fully capture the essence of Fieri.

The comments section is filled with fans impressed with her commitment to the costume, with one commenter writing, "this is why I love her," and another writing, "this is nothing short of ICONIC."

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood showed off her adorable family on Instagram when she posted photos of the four of them in costume. Her two sons dressed up as the Grinch and Max, while Underwood kept it simple, wearing a pink onesie and white shoes to emulate the Cheer Bear.

Her husband, Mike Fisher, went as "Buck Daniels."

"Hope everyone had a good #Halloween ! Lots of love from Cheer Bear, The Grinch, Max and Buck Daniels...," she captioned the post.

Elizabeth Hurley

Hurley channeled her inner assassin when she dressed in The Bride's signature yellow jumpsuit from "Kill Bill Volume I." The "Austin Powers" star looked like she could successfully take on the Crazy 88 and O-Ren Ishii, as she is also carrying a fake katana.

The costume was a nod to Uma Thurman's character in the "Kill Bill" movies, who, after waking up from a four-year coma, sets out on a journey to exact her revenge on those who had a role in killing her fiancé and attempting to murder her and her unborn daughter.

Fans of the actress took to the comments section to show their appreciation for the costume, with one fan joking "are you going to ‘Kill Bill’? LOL!" and another writing "great costume. Kill Bill volume 3."

Leni Klum

Leni Klum attended mother Heidi Klum's Halloween party in 2022 dressed as Catwoman, in a skin tight latex jumpsuit with a matching mask and thigh high boots.

This was the first year Leni was in attendance at the annual Halloween party, telling Entertainment Tonight at the time, "I don't know how she does it…I mean it is a lot of work and she's been doing it for years."

"It's my first time, I'm so excited! I'm like shaking I'm so excited. I've been begging to come for years and now I live here and my mom is like, 'It's only right if you come!' And I'm so excited to be here," she told the outlet. "I was Catwoman last year, and it was a very last minute thing. I got my costume the morning of Halloween. So I thought I should redo it and step it up a bit."

Gigi Hadid

Model Gigi Hadid attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in 2019 dressed as Jim Carrey's character from "The Mask," complete with a green face and all. Hadid posted photos of herself in her kitchen, prior to arriving to the party, dressed in the character's iconic yellow suit, matching hat, polka dot tie and green face.

In the photos, Hadid can be seen getting fully in character, throwing finger guns at the camera in one and pulling her hair with a crazy look on her face in another.

"SssOMEBODY STOP ME," she captioned the photo, quoting a line from the movie.

Harry Styles

For Halloween 2018, Harry Styles chose to wear a bedazzled Dodgers uniform to the Casamigos Halloween party, inspired by the same look Elton John wore when performing at Dodger Stadium in October 1975.

Styles wore a white jumpsuit decorated from top to bottom with rhinestones. The jumpsuit had Dodgers written across the chest in blue with the number one next to it in red. The outfit also featured a blue belt, blue sleeves, pink glasses and a baseball cap, all bedazzled of course.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel chose to dress up as another iconic duo for Halloween 2022 – Harry and Marv, better known as the Wet Bandits from "Home Alone."

"Harry, it's our calling card! All the great ones leave their marks. We're the wet bandits," they captioned their joint Instagram post. In order to get in character, Biel put on a beanie, stuck white feathers all around her face and nailed Marv's signature lip snarl, while Timberlake donned curly hair and painted the imprint of an iron in his face, to symbolize what the characters went through in the movie.

Fans loved the costume, leaving comments such as "this is brilliant!" and "Omg this is great! My favorite movie ever!"

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis honored her late mother, actress Janet Leigh, in the best way when she walked the red carpet at the "Halloween Kills" premiere dressed as her mom's most iconic character.

Leigh played Marion Crane in Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho," the Norman Bates murder victim who was killed in the shower.

"I am honoring my beautiful late mama, Janet Leigh, but... it's a little more meta than that," Curtis told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "I am actually going as Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in the movie 'Hitchcock.' So it's meta because we never knew what color Janet Leigh's dress was because it was a black-and-white movie. But now because of the 'Hitchcock' movie, we know it was pale blue."

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

"Merry Christmas, Halloween!," Kristen Bell captioned an Instagram post featuring her and husband Dax Shepard dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, and their two daughters dressed as a reindeer and a Christmas tree.

While Shepard dressed as Santa Claus for Halloween, he admits to telling his daughter Santa wasn't real when she was 5-years-old.

"I have a fundamental rule that I will never lie to them, which is challenging at times," he told Us Weekly in December 2018. "Our 5-year-old started asking questions like, ‘Well, this doesn’t make sense, and that doesn’t make sense. I’m like, ‘You know what? This is just a fun thing we pretend while it’s Christmas.’"

Reese Witherspoon

In 2021, Witherspoon paid homage to Tippi Hedren in Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds," and really got into it.

"Ahhhhh... The BIRDS!!!! This costume is inspired by the great @tippihedrenofficial! Her performance in Hitchcocks's ‘The Birds’ is phenomenal," she shared on Instagram. "If you haven't seen the film, it's a great spooky movie to watch this weekend! #HappyHalloween my friends."

Also in 2021, Witherspoon shared photos of some costume highlights from years past, featuring her dressed as a banana, a mummy, Elle Woods as a bunny and a monster chowing on some Reese's Pieces (pun intended).

Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure recently shared throwback Instagram photos when she posted snapshots of her and Marilu Henner spending Halloween together while in isolation in Canada when filming a Hallmark movie.

The two were in full workout Barbie aesthetic, with Bure wearing a bright blue leotard paired with her neon pink bra poking out on the top, with white tights under the leggings and pink legwarmers. Henner on the other hand wore a bright pink jumpsuit, with both wearing Barbie's signature clear shoes and neon headbands, and also carrying weights.

'I’ve suddenly realized that @therealmarilu and I "Barbied" before Barbie even "Barbied," Bure captioned the post.