Heidi Klum

'AGT' judge Heidi Klum keeps 'complicated' Halloween costume top secret after last year's worm suit

Klum is an 'America's Got Talent' judge alongside Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Heidi Klum tells Fox News Digital she doesn’t want to give away too much about this year’s Halloween costume.

Heidi Klum’s lips are sealed about this year’s Halloween costume. 

The "America’s Got Talent" judge teased that her holiday ensemble will be "difficult" this year after last year's controversial outfit.

"My Halloween costume is complicated," she revealed to Fox News Digital on the show’s red carpet. "I was almost going to say … I might not be able to come, but I think we're going to work it out now."

heidi klum on the AGT red carpet split with Heidi dressed as a worm for halloween

"America’s Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum teased that her holiday ensemble will be "difficult" this year after last year's controversial costume. (Fox News Digital/Getty Images)

Klum, who throws extravagant Halloween bashes every year, is known for her love of epic costumes. She explained why she’s keeping her outfit top secret after she dressed up as a gigantic worm in 2022.

"I think the best thing is always to not give too many hints because then the surprise is bigger," Klum noted. 

Last year, the German-American model admitted her costume was "claustrophobic" and "a lot."

Her spooky get-up was part of a couple's costume. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was dressed as a fisherman with a bloody eye.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum in costumes

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 21st annual Halloween party. (Getty Images)

Klum's past costumes include the Hindu goddess Kali, Fiona from "Shrek" and the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video.

Heidi Klum dressed as Hindu goddess Kali for Halloween

Heidi Klum attends her 9th annual Halloween party in 2008 dressed as the Hindu goddess Kali. (Joe Corrigan/Getty Images)

Heidi Klum as Shrek character

Heidi Klum's dressed up as Fiona from "Shrek" in 2018. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Heidi Klum dressed as a werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video

For Heidi Klum's 18th annual Halloween party in 2017, the supermodel dressed as a werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The former Victoria’s Secret model also told Fox News Digital what her favorite moments were during "America’s Got Talent" this week. 

"The two standouts for me tonight are definitely Roland, the beautiful singer. When I close my eyes, I hear Michael Bolton," she said. 

Klum noted how she admired singer Roland Abante’s heartfelt story after the fisherman from the Philippines performed a cover of "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston.

She also gushed over 11-year-old singer D’Corey Johnson, who performed "Wishing on a Star" by Rose Royce.

"He really nailed it," Klum said. "I liked him last time, but today I really loved him. He was really special."

"America’s Got Talent" airs every Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

