'AGT' judge Heidi Klum keeps 'complicated' Halloween costume top secret after last year's worm suit

Heidi Klum’s lips are sealed about this year’s Halloween costume.

The "America’s Got Talent" judge teased that her holiday ensemble will be "difficult" this year after last year's controversial outfit.

"My Halloween costume is complicated," she revealed to Fox News Digital on the show’s red carpet. "I was almost going to say … I might not be able to come, but I think we're going to work it out now."

Klum, who throws extravagant Halloween bashes every year, is known for her love of epic costumes. She explained why she’s keeping her outfit top secret after she dressed up as a gigantic worm in 2022.

"I think the best thing is always to not give too many hints because then the surprise is bigger," Klum noted.

Last year, the German-American model admitted her costume was "claustrophobic" and "a lot."

Her spooky get-up was part of a couple's costume. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was dressed as a fisherman with a bloody eye.

Klum's past costumes include the Hindu goddess Kali, Fiona from "Shrek" and the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video.

The former Victoria’s Secret model also told Fox News Digital what her favorite moments were during "America’s Got Talent" this week.

"The two standouts for me tonight are definitely Roland, the beautiful singer. When I close my eyes, I hear Michael Bolton," she said.

Klum noted how she admired singer Roland Abante’s heartfelt story after the fisherman from the Philippines performed a cover of "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston.

She also gushed over 11-year-old singer D’Corey Johnson, who performed "Wishing on a Star" by Rose Royce.

"He really nailed it," Klum said. "I liked him last time, but today I really loved him. He was really special."

"America’s Got Talent" airs every Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC.