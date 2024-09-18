Heidi Klum, Natalie Portman, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley dazzle in sheer and sequins: PHOTOS

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum brought out her playful side when she walked the red carpet for "America's Got Talent" in a purple sequined dress with a plunging halter neckline. She paired the dress with matching purple shoes, silver rings and a silver choker.

The model kept the fun going with her hairstyle, choosing to wear the top section of her hair in two ponytails, leaving the rest down.

Klum wore the sparkly dress during Tuesday night's show, which was the final night of performances for season 19. The winner was crowned Wednesday night.

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson arrived at the British Vogue and Rabanne party at London Fashion Week in a figure-hugging long-sleeved nude dress, embellished with sparkly crystals throughout.

The King of Pop's daughter gave the camera a sultry look as she posed for photos. She posted her own photos on Instagram, with many fans approving of her look.

"You look stunning girl!!," one fan wrote in the comments section, with another adding "You are exceptionally beautiful."

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made quite the statement when she arrived at the Nensi Dojaka fashion show during London Fashion Week in head-to-toe Calvin Klein, including sheer black pants, a sheer black bodysuit and a black suit jacket.

The "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" actress accessorized with black-heeled boots, silver earrings and a silver chain necklace, and wore her hair in a tight ponytail.

"A collaboration of dreams," Huntington-Whiteley captioned an Instagram post of her in the outfit. Fans could not get enough of the look, commenting "So so beautiful," "Slay" and "This bodysuit is gorgeous, love the combination with the blazer," with fire emojis.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry posed for photos at the premiere of her new horror film, "Never Let Go," in a multicolored, form-fitting, shimmery crystal-mesh Tamara Ralph gown with a halter neckline.

She kept the accessories to a minimum, wearing a gold bracelet which extended from her wrist to her forearm. The actress wore her hair in a short curly bob and kept her makeup look natural with a nude lip.

"You look absolutely stunning," one fan wrote in the comments section of her Instagram post featuring her in the dress. "Momma didn’t came to play," another follower added.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman showed off her edgy side when she walked the red carpet at the Deauville American Film Festival in a chainmail Dior dress with intricate details on the bodice, puffy sleeves and a sheer skirt.

The actress added her own personal touches to the dress, including a black belt which cinched in her waist and a pearl-lined choker. She kept her straight brunette locks down and wore edgy dark eyeliner.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora arrived at the red carpet at the Walt Disney Company's Emmy after-party in a sheer black dress. The corseted off-the-shoulder top featured ruffles on the sleeves, and a sheer skirt featured flowers embroidered on it.

The singer wore her hair slicked back and in a deep side part, and kept accessories to a minimum.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale channeled her inner warrior when she walked the red carpet at the Harris Reed fashion show during London Fashion Week in a structural corseted top and a black maxi skirt.

She paired the look with black platform heels.

"Wow Kate! You look at the height of fashion yourself!!" one fan wrote in the comments section when Beckinsale posted her look on Instagram. "You look wonderful as always. And seem happy," another wrote.

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts and her husband Billy Crudup posed hand in hand on the red carpet at the Apple TV+ Emmys after-party.

Crudup looked dapper in a black suit, while Watts shimmered in a sequined silver and black Celine minidress. She accessorized the look with a black purse, diamond earrings and black and silver heeled sandals.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham wore a black minidress with a sheer bodice to the Vogue Italia 60th anniversary party.

The model accessorized the look with a black purse, and chose to wear her long brunette hair down in waves.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk stunned when she posed for photos at the Vogue Italia 60th anniversary X Ray-Ban event, wearing a sleeveless sheer black maxidress with pleats on the skirt.

The model opted out of accessorizing with jewelry, and instead paired the outfit with black heels and a dramatic makeup look featuring a dark lip. She wore her hair down and tucked behind her ears.