'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum 'did not expect' 9-year-old's epic Tina Turner performance

Heidi Klum did not give her fellow "America's Got Talent" judges a chance to react to a 9-year-old contestant's performance of a Tina Turner song during Tuesday's round of auditions.

Klum smashed the golden buzzer almost immediately after Pranysqa Mishra delivered an epic performance of "River Deep – Mountain High," much to the surprise of the judges.

"We expect a lot of things, but I did not expect that," Klum said. "And you know what I'm going to do now? Because I honestly don't want to hear what Howie, Simon, or Sofia has to say."

"I want you to call your grandmother and say that Heidi Klum pushed the golden buzzer for you," she added.

Klum then joined Mishra on stage for the celebration before FaceTiming Mishra's grandmother.

"She did really, really well, grandma," Klum told her on the call.

"America's Got Talent" is in the fifth week of auditions for season 19. This is not the first time a young talent has shocked America.

Klum, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel were completely caught off guard once 10-year-old Maya Neelakantan took the stage and performed Papa Roach's hit "Last Resort" on her electric guitar during the June 25 episode.

The young girl from India began her act by stringing a slower, more traditional song before rocking out to the heavy metal tune.

"Are you sure you're 10 years old?" Vergara asked after Neelakantan received a standing ovation from the audience and all four judges. "Your energy, your confidence. A perfect audition. Amazing."

Mandel followed with a question. "Who inspired you?" he asked.

"Alex Jones from Tool and Gary Holt, the guitarist from Exodus and Slayer," she revealed.

"Well, I think you just picked yourself up a viral moment," he added.

Klum added, "Everyone in this room loved what you just did. You should be very proud of yourself."

Season 19 has been a rule-breaking season so far.

Earlier this month, Cowell made show history after pressing the highly sought-out golden buzzer – which sends contestants straight to the live shows – twice in one episode.

Cowell smashed the button for musician Liv Warfield before pressing it again for the group Sky Elements, who performed a drone show.

After discussing logistics with production, the rules for season 19 were changed on the spot. Now, judges have two opportunities to press the golden buzzer for acts they think are deserving of a spot on the live shows.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.