Rita Ora shows off tattoos in teeny-tiny bikini while in quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rita Ora is taking time out of her day in quarantine to showcase her ink.

The singer, 29, posted three new sultry selfies in which she flaunts her figure in a teeny-tiny green bikini. Ora accessorized with layered necklaces and stacked bracelets as she crossed her arms in front of her chest.

On full display were her numerous tattoos that include two on her hips, two on her ribcage, one on her wrist and one over the elbow.

POP STAR RITA ORA SHOWS OFF FIT PHYSIQUE

During an interview with iHeartRadio in 2017, Ora revealed at the time she had 28 tattoos.

The star on her left hip was the musician's first tattoo.

"The first one I got is in a space where I thought my parents wouldn't see it, which is just at the top of my hip area. Me and my best friend got it together, and it's basically a star. I got it when I was actually illegal [underage]. I used my sister's ID to basically go and get it, because we looked similar when we were younger, and now I have 28 tattoos," Ora explained to the outlet at the time.

RITA ORA SHOWS OFF ABS IN BIKINI WHILE CELEBRATING HOLIDAYS ABOARD YACHT

"I chose a star because it doesn't really mean anything. So you can put a meaning behind it. It's like a shooting star or whatever, so I just chose a star," she added.

Since self-isolation began in March, Ora has been working on her music and told Billboard she's experimenting with her sound on her upcoming third album.

“It’s actually really refreshing,” she said of tweaking new songs. “There's not a lot of people around and so you can go back into your laptop and look at some old ideas and try and sort of finish things off that you would never really have time to do. I have a lot of friends that are in the same boat that are sort of sending over ideas, and we're just kind of bouncing things off one another.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aside from music, Ora has been keeping busy at home in the U.K. by working out and started some new hobbies such as painting and cooking, and is also video chatting with friends and family.