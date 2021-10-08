Heather McDonald on Chrissy Teigen feud: I like to 'point out hypocrisy'

Heather McDonald is taking her social media feud with Chrissy Teigen to the next level.

The comedian, 51, was out in Los Angeles when she told photographers all she did was "point out hypocrisy" in one of Teigen's Instagram posts.

"I wish her the best," McDonald said. "I just called her out on being like a thirsty person on Instagram. She knows what she's doing. [It's] very manipulative."

"I mean, good luck to her. I think she's doing just fine on life," McDonald continued.

"I mean, she's got 33 million followers. I think everyone still likes her just enough. But you know a lot of people that were on my side because she's been pretty hypocritical over the years. So I just like to point out hypocrisy," added McDonald of Teigen, who also came under fire earlier this year for a cyberbullying scandal.

The feud began when Teigen shared a photo on her Instagram in which she seemingly scolded her followers for holding her to impossible beauty standards. The "Cravings" author noted that, despite posts of her often glamorous lifestyle, she doesn’t ultimately care whether a photo of her that goes online is flattering or not.

McDonald, took to the comments section to bash the former Sports Illustrated model for what she believed was a performative post that was fishing for compliments.

"These humble brags of ‘this is an unfiltered picture so say whatever mean thing you want so people will actually write me nice things since I still actually look great’ is so 3 years ago, Chrissy," she wrote.

On Thursday night, McDonald did give a few compliments to Teigen. "I think she is probably a great mom, a great wife, and super fun," she said. "I guess I was just pointing out kind of that annoying hypocrisy that happens with social influencers. That's all. And everyone agreed with me. So there you go."

Meanwhile, some people on social have called out McDonald for being insensitive to Teigen at a time when the author had bigger things on her mind than a social media feud.

The day that the "Chelsea Lately" alum made her digs at Teigen happened to coincide with the one-year anniversary of Teigen and her husband, John Legend, tragically suffering a pregnancy loss .

In addition to a touching tribute about their son , Teigen took to her Instagram Story later that day where she seemingly commented on the McDonald diss without naming her directly.

"I didn’t sleep at all last night, as john can attest. I was up sick, sobbing, as my phone popped up the memory of being in the hospital exactly 1 year ago, losing our baby," she wrote (according to Page Six ). "So maybe I’m a little sensitive today but f--- off."

She added: "Why people follow people they hate us [sic] beyond me."

