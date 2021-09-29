Chrissy Teigen marks one year anniversary of son's death: 'Life is a miracle'

Chrissy Teigen mourned the loss of her son Jack by sharing a heartbreaking, never-before-seen photo from the hospital one year after his death.

The snap shows Teigen in tears while tucked into her hospital bed as husband John Legend comforts her, placing his hand delicately on her leg as they grieve their loss together.

"and to the son we almost had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to," the Sports Illustrated model, 35, captioned her Instagram post Tuesday.

She continued, "i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle."

Teigen expressed how things haven’t gotten any less painful as time has gone on.

"they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever," she said.

Friends and fans of the couple commented on the post to show their support as she and Legend, 42, mourned their child.

"This photo has me in full tears. I can’t imagine this pain. U guys are so strong," Bella Thorne wrote in the comments section.

"Im so sorry I love you. Sending love and prayers," a fan added.