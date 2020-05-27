Heather Locklear and daughter Ava, 22, look like twins wearing the same Bon Jovi vintage tee

Heather Locklear's daughter, Ava Sambora, is taking a page straight out of her famous mom's book.

The 22-year-old modeled Locklear's vintage one-shoulder Bon Jovi Forever tee-shirt on social media. "I got it from my mama (Like I literally got this shirt from my mom’s closet)," Sambora wrote.

The former "Melrose Place" star, 58, was photographed wearing the tee 20 years ago in the year 2000 during an event in Los Angeles.

The top holds a special place in Sambora's heart as her dad, 60-year-old Richie Sambora, was the band's lead guitarist for the band for 30 years. Locklear and the rocker were married from 1994 to 2007.

The college student recently graduated amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Yesterday I graduated from Loyola Marymount University! I earned a B.A. in Psychology with a minor in Women's and Gender Studies!" Sambora captioned a slideshow of photos wearing her cap and gown.

"I am hoping to attend graduate school in Fall of 2021! Thank you to all the wonderful people in my life who made this journey possible! Cheers to all the grads!" she added.

Her proud mama wrote, "Congratulations baby girl! We are so proud."

The mother-daughter duo has a very close bond and Sambora told Us Weekly in 2018 that she'd "love to follow in my mother’s footsteps" career-wise.

“The best advice my mother ever gave me was not to take everything so personally," she said at the time.

"There are going to be a thousand times you’ll hear ‘no,’ but, it only takes a few yeses, and waiting for those yeses will be worth it, and I think that’s such an important mindset to have in this business,” Sambora continued.

She added: “There could be a million reasons why they don’t want you for a part, and it’s not always because you’re not good enough, it might just be because there was another girl that looked more like what they envisioned, or maybe they already had another girl signed on, or whatever it is. So, it’s important not to take it all personally because the yeses will come."