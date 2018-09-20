Heather Locklear posts message about addiction, recovery amid personal struggles

Heather Locklear on Wednesday posted a message about addiction and recovery while mourning the death of a friend amid her own personal struggles over the last year.

The 56-year-old actress posted a tribute on Instagram to her friend Josh, who died after battling addiction.

“Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down. Recovery is the best revenge. Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path. Rest in peace beautiful Josh. You touched my [heart],” Locklear wrote.

The message comes amid Locklear’s own personal struggles. The troubled actress was arrested in February after an alleged confrontation with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. Locklear then allegedly attacked officers who were responding to the incident, officials said at the time.

HOW HEATHER LOCKLEAR WENT FROM TV'S HOTTEST ACTRESS TO STRUGGLING STAR

Locklear ended up back in handcuffs again in June when police responded to her home after receiving a disturbance call. Police said officers found the actress “heavily intoxicated” and “arguing with other subjects at the residence.”

The “Melrose Place” star was arrested after she allegedly kicked a police officer and emergency personnel while she was being taken into custody.

Just hours after posting bail, Locklear was hospitalized for an alleged overdose. Locklear was fine after the incident and reportedly checked into rehab for alcohol and mental health treatment.

It was the second time in three months she was entering rehab. It’s unclear if she’s still in rehab.

Locklear returned to social media in August after a four-month hiatus. She has since shared several photos and videos of her Maltese dog, Mister.