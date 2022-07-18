Hayley Hasselhoff, model and David Hasselhoff’s daughter, celebrates her curves on runway for Miami Swim Week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hayley Hasselhoff proudly showcased her curves while strutting down the catwalk.

On Sunday, the model and daughter David Hasselhoff walked the runway for Cupshe x Tabria Majors during Miami Swim Week. The inclusive beachwear brand was debuting its latest collaborations with Tabria Majors and Jojo Fletcher.

The 29-year-old had all eyes on her as she led a troupe of models while wearing a neon color block tankini and high-waisted bikini bottoms. Hasselhoff completed the look with a sleek high ponytail, a glowy complexion and glossy nude lips. Hasselhoff also wore a black mesh one-piece paired with a ruffled maxi cover-up. The ensemble transformed the swimwear into a sweeping summer dress with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline.

Hasselhoff has been making her mark as a sought-after curve model. In April 2021, she became the first curve model to land a European Playboy cover. At the time of the unveiling, Hasselhoff said that she and photographer Ellen von Unwerth "chose to celebrate [my] body by shooting in this artful way."

"My relationship with my body has always stemmed from my relationship with my mental wellbeing," she wrote on Instagram. "I feel empowered to be able to wake up and know that I get to live unapologetically myself. I hope to inspire women to face their fears of the unknown and to lead a life of purpose in which your body does not define you."

"If there is one thing I would tell my younger self it would be that you are worthy just as you are," Hasselhoff continued. "Now, more than ever, we should be grounded in the exploration of self and feel encouraged to celebrate ourselves in ways that feel most authentic. I can only hope this cover will allow women to know that they are loved, valued and desired just as they are - right here, right now."

Hasselhoff was first scouted as a model at age 14 by Ford. While she focused on acting, she revisited modeling in 2014 and has continued since then.

In 2015, Hasselhoff told Fox News Digital there has been a growing movement in the fashion industry to embrace more shapes and sizes.

"Like with anything that society doesn’t really understand, it’s tricky," she explained at the time. "In the modeling world, plus-size usually starts at a size 8 and goes up to a size 18. In society, you would think plus-size would be a 14 to 24, and rightfully so, because that’s what you were taught to believe. The plus-size modeling industry is still a part of the fashion industry, and it’s still a cutthroat industry. It’s one that’s been around for years. It’s just one that hasn’t been as publicized."

"But if you look at Cosmopolitan in Australia, they’ve been using plus-size girls in their editorials since 2000 on a regular issue basis without labeling them ‘plus-size,’" she continued. "Vogue Italia also features plus-size models. There [are] so many outlets that have already embraced plus-size models, and I think America is slowly being introduced to that. Fortunately, it’s happening, and it’s becoming this beautiful movement that I'm proud to be a part of. I think that plus-size modeling is trying to find its niche in the market, which is making it such an exciting time."

As for her father, Hasselhoff said the "Baywatch" and "Knight Rider" icon has always been supportive.

"He loves it," said Hasselhoff. "I started when I was 14, so my dad was driving me to my jobs when I was a kid. He’s so, so proud of me, and that’s the biggest gift of all to me, to hear that my parents are proud of me."

"He’s in the entertainment business, but people tend to forget that he’s my dad first," the model shared. "I have a great and supportive family. The only time this business ever stood out to us as a family was when I got to see his passion when it came to his craft at a very young age and how hard-working he was. I’m so thankful for that. That’s what I take away the most out of being the child of somebody who’s in the spotlight. He has always encouraged me to follow my dreams."