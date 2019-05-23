Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, faces charges of felony domestic violence

Hayden Panettiere‘s boyfriend could face jail time following his arrest earlier this month for allegedly attacking the actress.

The LA County District Attorney’s Office has charged Brian Hickerson with one count of injuring a girlfriend, Page Six confirmed. Hickerson’s arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, May 23. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.

LAPD arrested Hickerson for domestic violence in May at the couple’s home after they allegedly got into a physical altercation following a night of drinking in Hollywood. He is accused of starting the fight.

Police reportedly noticed redness and marks on Panettiere’s body as well.

It is unclear who called the cops.

Panettiere, 29, and Hickerson began dating over the summer following her split from Wladimir Klitschko. The ex-“Nashville” star shares daughter Kaya, 4, with her ex.

