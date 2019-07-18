Expand / Collapse search
Hayden Panettiere's daughter living with ex Wladimir Klitschko in Ukraine for a year

New York Post
Hayden Panettiere has reportedly been apart from her 4-year-old daughter since splitting from the child’s father, Wladimir Klitschko, last August.

“[Hayden’s] life is in flux with her daughter living away, and she has other issues weighing on her mind,” a source told People.

The 29-year-old actress’s child, Kaya, has apparently been living in Ukraine with Klitschko, 43, since last summer.

HAYDEN PANETTIERE'S BOYFRIEND ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko attend Paulie Malignaggi vs Adrien Broner boxing match at Barclays Center on June 22, 2013 in Brooklyn. The couple split in August 2018 and their daughter has been living with Klitschko in Ukraine since last summer. (Getty)

Meanwhile, Panettiere’s current boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, is facing a felony domestic violence charge. Panettiere’s family is “begging” her to dump Hickerson, with a source telling People, “It is totally out of control and she has to get over this guy.”

The LAPD arrested Hickerson in May. Page Six reported that cops were called after the couple got into a physical altercation in their home after a night of drinking in Hollywood.

HAYDEN PANETTIERE'S BOYFRIEND FACING FELONY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CHARGES

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson are seen on January 31, 2019 in Los Angeles. Hickerson was arrested for alleged domestic violence against Panettiere in May. (Getty)

At the time, TMZ reported that police saw redness and marks on Panettiere’s body.

Hickerson was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the “Heroes” star. He pleaded not guilty.

The duo began dating last summer.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.