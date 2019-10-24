Harvey Weinstein confronted by comedian who said she needed to bring 'rape whistle'

A comedian suddenly delivered an intense standup routine after she learned that disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein was in attendance at an event Wednesday night in New York City.

Weinstein was spotted at the monthly speakeasy event called Actor's Hour with his entourage, as Buzzfeed News first reported.

Comedian Kelly Bachman cracked jokes at his expense in a routine that has since gone viral.

"I'm feeling a little tense... anybody else?" Bachman began. "I'm a comic and it's our job to name the elephant in the room. Do we know what that is? Yeah... a Freddy Krueger in the room, if you will. I didn't know that we have to bring our own mace and rape whistles to Actor's Hour."

In a video uploaded on Instagram, she was booed by what sounded like to be a couple of men in the audience, one of them telling her to "shut up."

"This kills at group therapy for rape survivors," Bachman reacted. "They love it."

She continued, "I have been raped, surprisingly, by no one in this room. I never got to confront those guys, so just a general f--- you to whoever..."

At one point during her standup when she was talking about sex, she reportedly shouted to Weinstein, "Consent is important!"

Weinstein reportedly was seen using a walker when arriving at his table as "younger women and older men in suits" accompanied him.

Bachman told Fox News she did not know Weinstein would be at the event until she arrived and saw him sitting at a table, which she said was reserved for him. Event organizers also told her Weinstein was at the previous Actor's Hour.

Despite referring to the confrontation as a "nightmare" coming to life, Bachman says the response to her standup has been very positive.

"The response has been very overwhelming, but extremely supportive," Bachman said. "Especially the support of the stand-up comedy community in New York. I know that other comics have my back, and that feels great."

In another video from BuzzFeed News' report, performer Zoe Stuckless was seen berating a silent Weinstein at his table.

"Nobody is going to say anything?" Stuckless shouted. "I'm going to stand four feet from a f---ing rapist, and no one is going to say anything?"

After Stuckless was escorted out, comedian Amber Rollo also piled on Weinstein.

"She's right," Rollo recalled what she said to Weinstein. "You’re a f---ing monster. What are you doing out here? F--- you."

Defending his presence at the event, a representative for Weinstein told BuzzFeed News that "accusations are not convictions, and due process is still the foundation of each and every one of our civil rights in this country."

Representatives for Weinstein did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.