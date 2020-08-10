Harvey Weinstein fighting extradition to Los Angeles over coronavirus exposure fears

Harvey Weinstein is fearing for his life.

The convicted sex offender doesn't want to begin his second sex crimes trial in Los Angeles due to the surging numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

The district attorney in Los Angeles wants Weinstein brought to LA but his lawyer, Norman Effman, told TMZ the former movie producer is going to fight the demand.

Effman told the outlet that Weinstein believes his health is at risk if he spends time in jail in LA. He's already currently serving a 23-year sentence in New York.

While at the Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York, Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus in March and recovered. Wende has a low infection rate and so far, no COVID deaths.

Effman said that Weinstein isn't fighting the extradition completely – he just wants to wait until the infection rate goes down in Los Angeles. Weinstein was supposed to set off for LA in May but the pandemic delayed his trial.

A new hearing is set for this week to address Weinstein's request.

In March, Weinstein was found guilty in a NYC court of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. In LA, he faces five felony charges: sexual battery by restraint, forcible rape, sexual penetration by use of force, sexual battery and forcible oral copulation.

As of Monday, there are over 209,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County and more than 4,900 deaths.