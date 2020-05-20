Harvey Weinstein's extradition to Los Angeles to face new charges delayed due to coronavirus pandemic: reports

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Harvey Weinstein's extradition to Los Angeles to face an additional set of sex crime charges has been delayed, according to reports.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has reportedly confirmed that the coronavirus pandemic is the reason for the delay.

"The virus has delayed the processing of the extradition paperwork," LA County DA spokesman Greg Risling told Page Six.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN WROTE JENNIFER ANISTON 'SHOULD BE KILLED' IN EMAIL, UNSEALED COURT DOCS SHOW

The DA official added that there is currently "no time estimate" on when Weinstein will be headed to a Los Angeles court to face the charges. The office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Weinstein, 68, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison near Buffalo, N.Y., following his February conviction of rape and sexual assault in New York.

He faces additional sex assault charges in Los Angeles for allegedly assaulting two women in separate incidents in 2013 as well as a felony sexual battery for an alleged incident that occurred at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010. The latter charge was added just last month, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a news release shared with Fox News.

“We are continuing to build and strengthen our case,” LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a news release on Friday. “As we gather corroborating evidence, we have reached out to other possible sexual assault victims. If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed.”

HARVEY WEINSTEIN FOUND GUILTY IN NYC RAPE TRIAL: A LOOK AT WHAT’S NEXT

According to the release, the alleged victim was interviewed by law enforcement in October 2019 as a “possible corroborating witness” in the case against the disgraced movie mogul. However, last month, she provided crucial information confirming that the alleged assault happened within the 10-year-statute of limitations.

Los Angeles prosecutors said last month they are declining to prosecute two other cases involving Weinstein because the women did not want to testify against him.

Fox News' Julius Young and the Associated Press contributed to this report.