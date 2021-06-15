Harvey Weinstein to be extradited to California, will stand trial on sexual assault charges

Harvey Weinstein will be extradited from New York to Los Angeles to stand trial on multiple sexual assault charges after a judge denied a petition from Weinstein’s defense team to keep the embattled studio executive in his current confines.

Weinstein sat in a remote facility in a dark red sweater and his walker set beside him.

His defense team argued in a New York City court on Tuesday that the former Miramax head honcho should be able to stay in New York since he is currently receiving medical treatment and said Los Angeles prosecutors aren’t even ready to receive Weinstein as area courts have yet to begin jury selection.

They also pressed to the court that Weinstein's extradition paperwork was incorrectly completed and didn't correlate to what he was being charged with in Los Angeles., adding that the world he's already is aware Weinstein is serving 23 years to life in New York and if Los Angeles wants him to stand trial, it can happen virtually.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN SECRETLY INDICTED ON RAPE CHARGES BY GRAND JURY IN LOS ANGELES

Meanwhile, prosecutors argued the adverse that Weinstein can receive treatment from anywhere and that the defense of medical treatment should hold no barring considering Los Angeles’ prowess as a world leader in administering top-notch medical treatments.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN REACHES $18.8M SETTLEMENT WITH ACCUSERS IN NEW YORK

"It’s Los Angeles. It’s not some remote outpost that doesn’t have medical care," Erie County assistant district attorney Colleen Gable said in response to Weinstein's defense team asking that he remain in New York for medical reasons.

The indictment against Weinstein, filed in April is virtually identical to the criminal complaint , which had been filed in January 2020 by former DA Jackie Lacey.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN ACCUSED OF 4 MORE RAPES IN NEW LAWSUIT: REPORT

The disgraced movie mogul, who is already serving a 23-year sentence in New York for rape and sexual assault , faces 11 counts in California, including rape and sexual battery involving five incidents that allegedly took place between 2004 and 2013. If convicted, he faces up to 140 years behind bars .

LA prosecutors allege that Weinstein raped an Italian model at another Beverly Hills hotel on Feb. 18, 2013, just a day before the attack against Young. The alleged assaults of the other three women all took place at Beverly Hills hotels.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Regardless of how the California case ends, the former producer would still have to return to New York to serve the rest of his 23-year sentence

Weinstein will be sent off to Los Angeles sometime in mid-July.