Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Harvey Weinstein
Published

Harvey Weinstein has a fever, is being monitored by medical staff in prison

The disgraced movie mogul is serving 23 years in prison

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 17Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Harvey Weinstein is "being closely monitored" by medical staff in prison, a spokesperson told Fox News on Tuesday. 

The disgraced filmmaker "has a fever," said Weinstein's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, on behalf of himself and Weinstein's prison consultant, Craig Rothfeld. However, they could "neither confirm nor deny that Mr. Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19," following a report, which alleges that is "likely" to be the case.

Weinstein, 68, is serving 23 years in Wende Correctional Facility in Alden New York because he was convicted on charges of rape and sexual assault earlier this year. He still awaits trial in Los Angeles.

Fox News confirmed in March that Weinstein had tested positive for the novel virus though he didn't show any symptoms. 

HARVEY WEINSTEIN HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIURS, HAS 'NO SYMPTOMS,' SOURCE SAYS

Harvey Weinstein currently has a fever while in prison in New York. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP)

Harvey Weinstein currently has a fever while in prison in New York. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP)

CONVICTED RAPIST HARVEY WEINSTEIN SURVIVES CORONAVIRUS AND IS OUT OF QUARANTINE, SPOKESMAN SAYS

The following month, Engelmayer told Fox News that Weinstein had "been released from medical isolation” and has now been “deemed alright.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TMZ on Tuesday, citing sources, alleges he was never officially diagnosed with COVID-19, though there are documented cases of reinfection.

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault. (Alec Tabak/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault. (Alec Tabak/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Weinstein was also hospitalized shortly after his sentencing in March after experiencing chest pains.

On Our Radar