Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein survives coronavirus and is out of quarantine, spokesman says

Harvey Weinstein has survived his fight against coronavirus and is out of his 14-day quarantine at Wende Correctional Facility, the New York facility where he is housed, Fox News has confirmed.

According to his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, “He has been released from medical isolation” and has now been “deemed alright.” However, he does not know about what symptoms Weinstein, 68, may have had.

Per the disgraced movie mogul's prison consultant, Craig Rothfeld, they “cannot comment on Mr. Weinstein’s health condition due to HIPPA Laws in addition to wanting to maintain his privacy which he deserves.”

He does say that Weinstein “is still in the Regional Medical Unit (RMU) at Wende CF and being monitored for his various medical conditions.”



His team points out that he is “in a super-maximum prison with no special treatment. He doesn’t have his own phone, TV or any other things people are speculating about.”

The Hollywood producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11 for third-degree rape and a criminal sex act as he maintained he simply had consensual "extramarital affairs" with the victims.

A week later he was transferred from the city prison Rikers Island to Wende and it was then when he tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately put in isolation. On March 23, a source told Fox News that he was still asymptomatic.

It is still unclear if the state’s department of corrections will keep him at Wende or assign him to another facility for the long term.

Per Rothfeld, the reason why Weinstein was housed there, is not because he poses a high security risk, but because it has a regional medical unit.

Weinstein had heart problems recently, and, according to his lawyers, is also dealing with the ramifications of unsuccessful back surgery stemming from a car crash last summer and a condition that requires shots in his eyes so he does not go blind.

However, L.A. district attorney Jackie Lacey is moving quickly to have Weinstein extradited to her county to face yet another criminal case against him.