Harry Styles joins his family for Christmas in England after Olivia Wilde split

Singer-songwriter Harry Styles decided to return home to England for the holidays to celebrate Christmas with his mother and sister weeks after breaking up with Olivia Wilde.

Style's mother, Anne Twist, shared a series of photos via Instagram of the "One Direction" alum alongside his sister, Gemma Styles, and her boyfriend, Michal Mlynowski.

"Christmas 2022," said Twist in the post, where one photo showed Styles, 28, in a yellow North Face jacket and a pair of sunglasses, standing with his sister, 32, and Mlynowski.

The mother of two shared other posts showing other festive moments, including the family Christmas dinner, a decorated tree, and a warm fireplace. Styles also shared his thoughts on social media by reflecting on the recent year.

"2022 changed my life," he said in an Instagram post with him on a stage before a concert. "I can’t begin to thank all of you who supported me through it, I’ll never forget it. I hope your end of year is filled with happiness and calm. Love you all. See you next year. H."

Styles and actress-director Wilde broke up in November after having a high-profile romance for two years. Wilde shares two children with comedian and actor Jason Sudeikis, whom she dated from 2011 until 2020.

Outside his regular music performances, Styles had a number of leading movie roles this year with "Don't Worry Darling" and "My Policeman."