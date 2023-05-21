Harrison Ford responds to compliment from reporter at Cannes: ‘Blessed with this body’

Harrison Ford displayed his trademark dry sense of humor during what could have been an awkward moment at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend.

During a press conference for his new film, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," a reporter commented that Ford was "still very hot," adding "we were stunned to see you take your shirt off in the second scene, it’s just… and you’ve still got it. How do you keep fit? And can you ride a horse?"

Ford was exaggeratedly confused, asking about the horse-riding question first, saying he can "if they let me."

As for the body comment, Ford said, "Look, I have been blessed with this body."

HARRISON FORD DOESN'T CARE WHAT PEOPLE THINK: 'I KNOW WHO THE F--- I AM AT THIS POINT'

"Thanks for noticing," he added, causing the cast, crew, and audience to laugh and applaud.

The 80-year-old will play his iconic role for the final time in "Dial of Destiny," which premiered at the festival and received an over five-minute standing ovation, according to Variety.

Ford was also surprised with a surprise Palme d’Or by Cannes Festival Director Thierry Frémaux, the highest prize given during the festival on Thursday.

I’m very moved by this," Ford said, according to Variety. "They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life. My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I’m grateful."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "1923" star then introduced the film to eager fans.

"I love you, too. But I’ve got a movie you ought to see," Ford said. "It’s right behind me. So let me get out of the way, and thank you again for this great honor."

Prior to the festival, Ford shared that "Dial of Destiny" will be the last time he portrays the legendary archeologist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character," Ford told Total Film magazine. "I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film."

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" debuts in theaters June 30.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.