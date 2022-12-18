Harrison Ford talks 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' and his creative desires: 'I don't want to reinvent myself'

Harrison Ford revealed his longevity in the entertainment industry all comes down to his work ethic.

The 80-year-old actor, who stars as Jacob Dutton in the upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923," also has a string of films on the way, including "Indiana Jones 5," "Captain America: New World Order" and "Thunderbolts," to name a few.

While he's known for roles in more action adventure classics, his latest character is a rancher surviving amid the Great Depression in Darby, Montana.

Ford admitted his first major television role tested him in more ways than he imagined.

‘1923’ STAR HARRISON FORD ON THE SECRET TO HIS DECADES-LONG CAREER: ‘I’VE BEEN VERY LUCKY'

"I’ve been working pretty much back-to-back, which is not what I normally do," Ford told The New York Times. "I don’t know how it happened, but it happened."

He's previously portrayed Han Solo in "Star Wars" and Rick Deckard, an overworked cop in "Blade Runner." This role is definitely something new.

‘YELLOWSTONE’ PREQUEL ‘1923’ STARS HARRISON FORD, HELEN MIRREN JOINED SHOW BEFORE READING SCRIPTS

"They keep calling it television," Ford said. "But it’s so un-television. It is, you know, a huge vista. It’s an incredibly ambitious story that he’s telling in epic scale. The scale of the thing is enormous I think for the television."

"I don’t want to reinvent myself. I just want to work," he said.

Harrison credited the wide range of cast and crew he's had the opportunity to work with through the years for helping him become the actor he is today. When asked to reveal his big "secret" to having such a long career in an ever-changing industry, Ford told Fox News Digital: "Other people. Other people working with people who are accomplished in their areas."

‘YELLOWSTONE’ STAR COLE HAUSER SAYS KEVIN COSTNER TAUGHT HIM TO BE ‘A GENTLEMAN ON SET’: ‘IT’S INSPIRING' har

He added, "I mean, the range of directors I've had the opportunity to work with certainly has been extraordinary."

"I've been very, very lucky. I came up in the business when the movie business was so closely connected to the culture, and we had such an influence on culture," Ford said.

"It was really a very good time for the movie business, and some of the giants of the movie business were still working. I had the opportunity to work with people like [Alan J.] Pakula and Sydney Pollack and Peter Weir and many others at a time when movies were flourishing."

The long list of award-winning filmmakers "might have been enough," but Ford insisted, "I still enjoy working, and I still enjoy telling stories."

Harrison added, " Taylor Sheridan is certainly one of those people that is the most extraordinary talents of our current time, and I'm having a really good time doing this."

Ford hadn’t even seen a script, but was sold on Sheridan’s ideas when he agreed to star on the show. He said one of the "real draws" was having the opportunity to work with Dame Helen Mirren again.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Dame Helen Mirren and Ford first worked together nearly 40 years ago on "The Mosquito Coast," an adventure thriller which also starred late actor River Phoenix and was based on the novel by Paul Theroux.

"1923" is the second spin-off to the popular series, which follows the lives of the Dutton family as they run the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and also stars Marley Shelton, James Badge Dale, Michelle Randolph and Darren Mann. This series focuses on the Dutton family surviving the early 20th century, including the Spanish flu pandemic, the historic drought in America, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression.

"1883" stars the real life husband and wife Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the married couple James and Margaret Dutton. Kevin Costner portrays Montana rancher John Dutton on "Yellowstone."

"1923" premieres on Paramount+ on Dec. 18.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.