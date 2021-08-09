Harrison Ford enjoys Croatian holiday with wife Calista Flockhart on break from 'Indiana Jones 5'

Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart explored Croatia on their family vacation over the weekend.

The 79-year-old actor and the 56-year-old actress toured the Balkan city of Dubrovnik with their son Liam, 20, amid Ford's break from filling the fifth installment of "Indiana Jones," according to Page Six.

Flockhart adopted Liam – her only child – as a single mother in 2001, according to People. She started dating Ford the following year.

Ford has four older children from previous marriages. The "Fugitive" star and Flockhart married in 2010.

HARRISON FORD INJURES SHOULDER ON SET OF 'INDIANA JONES 5,' PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO CONTINUE

For the sightseeing adventure, the "Ally McBeal" alum donned a red dress and white sneakers while the "Star Wars" alum wore a gray T-shirt and pants, no sling in sight after he injured his shoulder on the set of the "Indy 5."

In late June, Disney confirmed Ford got hurt. "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder," the House of Mouse told Fox News in a statement at the time. "Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ford has played the iconic archeology professor/treasure hunter since the franchise's first film in 1981.

"Indiana Jones 5" is being helmed by director James Mangold and also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas.

Steven Spielberg has stepped aside as director but is a producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold said in a past press release (via People ). "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP