Harrison Ford flies with wife Calista Flockhart and their son Liam to drop him off to college

Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart dropped their teenage son off at college via the "Indiana Jones" star's private plane, according to a new report.

The couple and their son Liam, arrived at the 19-year-old's college on Thursday for the fall semester, according to People magazine,

In photos obtained by the outlet, all three are seen wearing face masks. Ford, 78, sported a dress shirt and pants, and Flockhart, 55, opted for a more casual look, wearing jeans and a sweater.

Flockhart adopted Liam -- her only child -- as a single mother in 2001, according to People. The "Ally McBeal" actress started dating Ford the following year. The "Star Wars" star has four other children from previous marriages.

In April, it was reported that Ford is being investigated for making an error while operating a plane in California.

A representative for the actor, who is an avid flyer, confirmed to Fox News at the time that he was involved in a "runway incursion" at the Hawthrone Airport in Southern California on April 24.

"Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error," the representative said in a statement referring to air traffic control. "The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft."

The representative confirmed no one was injured and there was "never any danger of a collision."

Ford failed to follow a tower operator's direction to "hold short" on the runway due to "traffic" as he operated the aircraft from the runway to the taxiway, according to airport audio obtained by TMZ.

TMZ claims an official for the Federal Aviation Administration said the incident is now under investigation.

In 2015, Ford crashed his vintage World War II plane at a Los Angeles golf course. That didn't stop him from doing the hobby he loves, however, as he hopped back in the pilot's seat just three months later.

