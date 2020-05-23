Expand / Collapse search
Hana Kimura, pro wrestler and Netflix star, dead at 22

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Japanese professional wrestler and Netflix star Hana Kimura has died. She was 22.

World Wonder Ring Stardom confirmed Kimura's death in a tweet on Friday.

"Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time," the announcement read.

A cause of death for the star is still unknown.

Kimura was born in 1997 in Yokohoma, Japan. She entered the world of wrestling at Wrestle-1 in 2015, according to reports. She then made her professional wrestling debut in March 2016. Her first big win occurred at the JWP Junior Championship last July.

Hana Kimura reacts during the Women's Pro-Wrestling Stardom - No People Gate at Korakuen Hall on March 8 in Tokyo, Japan. The event is held behind closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak. 

Hana Kimura reacts during the Women's Pro-Wrestling Stardom - No People Gate at Korakuen Hall on March 8 in Tokyo, Japan. The event is held behind closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak.  (Getty)

The wrestler then joined Netflix's "Terrace House," a show that follows six strangers sharing a house in Tokyo, Japan while looking for love. The unscripted show debuted in 2019.

A rep for Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.