Halyna Hutchins' friend, former classmate remembers 'Rust' cinematographer: 'She brightened the world'

A dear friend of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on set of "Rust" on Thursday from a prop gun, is remembering the incredible talents she gifted the film industry.

David Henry Gerson is a filmmaker who attended the AFI Conservatory in Los Angeles, Calif. with Hutchins. Gerson told Fox News in an interview on Friday that "she was luminous."

"She was an incredible artist, completely a creative wonder, completely committed to her craft and just a constant inspiration," Gerson, who has worked on productions including "Ultra Violet for Sixteen Minutes," the screenplay "Above Kings," and short film "American Standard" said.

Gerson recalled the "great joy" he had in collaborating with Hutchins on "a few smaller projects."

"Her enthusiasm for her artistry, her aesthetic imagination and her creative precision were totally invigorating," he added.

Gerson remembers the artist for being "incredibly kind, thoughtful, compassionate, and giving."

He also described her death as an "awful shock to all of us," including her family, who he said he's been in touch with.

"When Halyna arrived at a party or a set, the world brightened with her energy," he continued.

Authorities confirmed on Thursday that actor Alec Baldwin was filming on the set of his upcoming Western film " Rust " when he discharged a prop gun, killing the cinematographer and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin, 63, released a statement on his social media accounts on Friday to express his condolences to Hutchins' family. He called the shooting an accident.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he wrote on Twitter.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," the actor concluded.

Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Souza who was wounded in the collarbone area was taken by ambulance to a medical center. He was discharged from the hospital on Friday morning.

Production on "Rust" has halted indefinitely following the incident, which took place at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones," a spokesperson for Rust Movies Productions LLC said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation," the statement continued. "We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

The movie is about a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s' Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database website. The teen goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather (played by Baldwin) after the boy is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.

As indicated in the statement, authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

"Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released," a rep from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said, per the outlet. "No arrests or charges have been filed."

They added: "This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."

A news release from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the set around 1:50 p.m. local time, and the call indicated an individual had been shot.

