Alec Baldwin fatal prop gun shooting: LIVE UPDATES
Alec Baldwin was seen "in tears" by two members of the press in New Mexico following a shooting on the set of the movie "Rust" that left the film’s cinematographer dead and its director wounded.
Alec Baldwin has broken his silence after firing a prop gun on the set of his upcoming Western film "Rust" that killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the director Joel Souza.
"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he said on Twitter.
Authorities said Thursday that Baldwin, 63, fired a prop gun on a movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and left director Joel Souza wounded.
A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios said detectives were investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.
