Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

Alec Baldwin fatal prop gun shooting: LIVE UPDATES

Alec Baldwin was seen "in tears" by two members of the press in New Mexico following a shooting on the set of the movie "Rust" that left the film’s cinematographer dead and its director wounded.

Covered by: Fox News, Melissa Roberto and Jessica Napoli

2Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Breaking News

Alec Baldwin breaks silence after killing crew member in disastrous gun mishap on movie set

Alec Baldwin breaks silence after killing crew member in disastrous gun mishap on movie set

Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the director Joel Souza on the set of 'Rust' (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican | Twitter)

Alec Baldwin has broken his silence after firing a prop gun on the set of his upcoming Western film "Rust" that killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the director Joel Souza.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he said on Twitter. 

Posted by Jessica Napoli

Alec Baldwin spotted ‘in tears’ after 'Rust' movie set shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

Alec Baldwin spotted ‘in tears’ after 'Rust' movie set shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

After the fatal incident, a reporter and a photographer from The Santa Fe New Mexican said they saw Baldwin "in tears." (Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic)

Alec Baldwin was seen "in tears" by two members of the press in New Mexico following a shooting on the set of the movie "Rust" that left the film’s cinematographer dead and its director wounded.

Authorities said Thursday that Baldwin, 63, fired a prop gun on a movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and left director Joel Souza wounded.

A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios said detectives were investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.

Click here to read more on Fox News.

Posted by Fox News

Live Coverage begins here