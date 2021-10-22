Alec Baldwin fatal prop gun shooting: LIVE UPDATES

Breaking News Alec Baldwin breaks silence after killing crew member in disastrous gun mishap on movie set

Alec Baldwin has broken his silence after firing a prop gun on the set of his upcoming Western film "Rust" that killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the director Joel Souza.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he said on Twitter.