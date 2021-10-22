Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin
Published

Alec Baldwin spotted ‘in tears’ after 'Rust' movie set shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 ‘critical’: report

No charges were immediately filed in connection with the case, which remained under investigation, a New Mexico sheriff’s office spokesman said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Actor Alec Baldwin was seen "in tears" by two members of the press in New Mexico following a shooting on the set of the movie "Rust" that left the film’s cinematographer dead and its director in critical condition, according to a report.

Baldwin, 63, had reportedly fired what was described as a "prop firearm" at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, fatally wounding cinematographer Halnya Hutchins, 42, and critically wounding director Joel Souza, 48, the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper reported.

Two of the newspaper’s staffers – a reporter and a photographer – claimed they saw Baldwin "in tears" after the incident, which the newspaper claimed had not yet been declared an "accident" by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Baldwin was questioned by investigators following the incident, sources told the newspaper. But no charges were filed in connection with the case, which remained under investigation, Juan Rios, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said in a statement, according to the New Mexican.

Alec Baldwin is seen Feb. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles. 

Alec Baldwin is seen Feb. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles.  (OGUT/Star Max/GC Images)

Hutchins died at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque after being flown there, while Souza was being treated at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, the newspaper reported.

Deputies were at the scene working to determine how the incident happened and what type of projectile was used in the firearm, the New Mexican reported.

Souza had worked with Baldwin at least once previously, on the 2019 film "Crown Vic," on which Souza was a director and Baldwin was a producer.

