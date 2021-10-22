Halyna Hutchins' husband says Alec Baldwin has been 'very supportive' following fatal prop gun shooting

Halyna Hutchins' husband is speaking out following the tragic death of the cinematographer, who was killed by a fatal prop gun shooting on Thursday.

Matthew Hutchins told Fox News on Friday, one day after his wife's death, that he has made contact with Alec Baldwin , who authorities say was the one who discharged the prop gun on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

"I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive," Matthew Hutchins told Fox News.

Matthew's mother and Halyna's mother-in-law was also reached by Fox News early Friday. While declining to speak in depth to allow her son to release a statement of his own, she tells Fox News: "This is just a horrible time for us. She was my daughter-in-law and she was a wonderful, wonderful person."

Baldwin, 63, broke his silence on Friday in a post shared to his Instagram account. He expressed his condolences to Hutchins' family and called the shooting an accident.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he said Friday morning on Twitter.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," the actor concluded.

Production on "Rust" has halted indefinitely after Baldwin discharged a prop gun during production on Thursday at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico , resulting in the death of Hutchins, 42, and the wounding of director Joel Souza, 48.

Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Souza who was wounded in the collarbone area was taken by ambulance to a medical center. He was discharged from the hospital on Friday morning.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones," a spokesperson for Rust Movies Productions LLC said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation," the statement continued. "We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."



The movie is about a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s' Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database website. The teen goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather (played by Baldwin) after the boy is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.

As indicated in the statement, authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

"Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released," a rep from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said, per the outlet. "No arrests or charges have been filed."

They added: "This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."

A news release from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the set around 1:50 p.m. local time, and the call indicated an individual had been shot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.