Halsey announces she's pregnant: 'Surprise!'

Singer Halsey is pregnant!

The 26-year-old artist revealed on social media Wednesday that she is expecting a child. She did so with a series of photographs displaying her baby bump.

She tagged screenwriter Alev Aydin in the pics. Aydin reposted the "Without Me" singer's photos to his Instagram Story shortly after her announcement with two red heart emojis.

"Surprise!" Halsey captioned her post.

CELEBRITY BABIES BORN IN 2021

The artist shared three pictures from an outdoors photoshoot. Her baby bump is on full display in all three photos, some of which show her topless, wearing nothing but denim jeans.

Aydin commented on the photos, writing, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," to which the hitmaker replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already."

The singer's famous pals took to Instagram with well wishes, some who reacted with surprise. "Whaaaaaaaaaatttt? Congratulations Momma!! You're gonna love it!!" January Jones said.

HALSEY SLAMS 'ELUSIVE' GRAMMY NOMINATION PROCESS AFTER SNUB, SAYS IT'S NOT ALWAYS ABOUT 'MUSIC OR QUALITY'

Ruby Rose commented: "Wow wow wow! Congratulations."

Singer Cassie also added "Congratulations!!!!" while model Emily Ratajkowski said, "Yay!!"

In February of last year, Halsey told The Guardian spoke about the possibility of having children, saying she believed it was "looking like something that's gonna happen for me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She also opened up about a previous miscarriage. She called the loss the "most inadequate I've ever felt."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing," she said.

She also previously shared her plans to freeze her eggs due to endometriosis, which can cause infertility.