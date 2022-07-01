Halsey calls out fans for leaving concert over her comments condemning Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

'LACK THE CRITICAL THINKING'- Halsey responds to fans who left Arizona concert following her speech supporting abortion rights.

'PURELY PUNITIVE'- R. Kelly placed on suicide watch in prison despite not being suicidal, attorney says.

'I'M EMBARRASSED'- 'Friends' creator apologizes for having no Black actors in sitcom, pledges $4M to Brandeis University.

'FANTASTIC VISIT'- Prince Charles had 'emotional' visit with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet, source claims.

'JUST CLINKED IT'- Machine Gun Kelly explains why he smashed a glass against his head.

'WHOLE NEW TEAM'- Tim Allen reacts to 'Lightyear' starring Chris Evans: 'Nothing to do with the first movies'.

REST IN PEACE- Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger dead: Motorcycle club leader 'passed peacefully' from cancer at 83.

BABY NEWS- Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green welcome first child together.

CONCERT CANCELLATION- Bret Michaels hospitalized after 'bad reaction' to medication; Poison show in Nashville canceled.

'TROUBLED NATION'- Jon Voight calls for Biden to be impeached.

