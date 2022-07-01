Halsey calls out fans for leaving concert over her comments condemning Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond
‘LACK THE CRITICAL THINKING’- Halsey responds to fans who left Arizona concert following her speech supporting abortion rights. Continue reading…
‘PURELY PUNITIVE’- R. Kelly placed on suicide watch in prison despite not being suicidal, attorney says. Continue reading…
‘I'M EMBARRASSED'- 'Friends' creator apologizes for having no Black actors in sitcom, pledges $4M to Brandeis University. Continue reading…
‘FANTASTIC VISIT’- Prince Charles had ‘emotional’ visit with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet, source claims. Continue reading…
‘JUST CLINKED IT’- Machine Gun Kelly explains why he smashed a glass against his head. Continue reading…
‘WHOLE NEW TEAM’- Tim Allen reacts to ‘Lightyear’ starring Chris Evans: ‘Nothing to do with the first movies’. Continue reading…
REST IN PEACE- Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger dead: Motorcycle club leader 'passed peacefully' from cancer at 83. Continue reading…
BABY NEWS- Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green welcome first child together. Continue reading…
CONCERT CANCELLATION- Bret Michaels hospitalized after 'bad reaction' to medication; Poison show in Nashville canceled. Continue reading…
‘TROUBLED NATION’- Jon Voight calls for Biden to be impeached. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS