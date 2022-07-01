Expand / Collapse search
Published

Halsey calls out fans for leaving concert over her comments condemning Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Halsey responded to fans who walked out of her concert after she made comments condemning the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

‘LACK THE CRITICAL THINKING’- Halsey responds to fans who left Arizona concert following her speech supporting abortion rights. Continue reading…

‘PURELY PUNITIVE’- R. Kelly placed on suicide watch in prison despite not being suicidal, attorney says. Continue reading…

‘I'M EMBARRASSED'- 'Friends' creator apologizes for having no Black actors in sitcom, pledges $4M to Brandeis University. Continue reading…

‘FANTASTIC VISIT’- Prince Charles had ‘emotional’ visit with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet, source claims. Continue reading…

Machine Gun Kelly explained his decision to smash a glass on his own head.

Machine Gun Kelly explained his decision to smash a glass on his own head. (Getty Images)

‘JUST CLINKED IT’- Machine Gun Kelly explains why he smashed a glass against his head. Continue reading…

‘WHOLE NEW TEAM’- Tim Allen reacts to ‘Lightyear’ starring Chris Evans: ‘Nothing to do with the first movies’. Continue reading…

REST IN PEACE- Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger dead: Motorcycle club leader 'passed peacefully' from cancer at 83. Continue reading…

BABY NEWS- Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green welcome first child together. Continue reading…

Bret Michaels of Poison was hospitalized after a "bad reaction" to his medication.

Bret Michaels of Poison was hospitalized after a "bad reaction" to his medication. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

CONCERT CANCELLATION- Bret Michaels hospitalized after 'bad reaction' to medication; Poison show in Nashville canceled. Continue reading…

‘TROUBLED NATION’- Jon Voight calls for Biden to be impeached. Continue reading…

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

