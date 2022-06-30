Expand / Collapse search
Tim Allen
Tim Allen reacts to ‘Lightyear’ starring Chris Evans: ‘Nothing to do with the first movies’

Tim Allen voiced the character in ‘Toy Story’ from 1995 to 2019

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/30

Tim Allen is sharing his thoughts on the new Disney film "Lightyear" that stars Chris Evans.

During an interview with Extra, Allen, 69, said the prequel to "Toy Story" is completely different from the original films.

"This is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies," he shared.

Tim Allen shared his reaction to the newly released "Lightyear" film that stars Chris Evans.

Allen famously voiced the astronaut doll character since 1995, and reprised the role for "Toy Story 2," "Toy Story 3," and "Toy Story 4" in addition to a host of other projects. 

CHRIS EVANS TALKS ‘LIGHTYEAR’ SPINOFF AND REPLACING TIM ALLEN

The "Home Improvement" star was shocked to learn that the new Disney film was not a live-action movie starring "real humans."

"There’s really no ‘Toy Story,’ Buzz without Woody," Allen shared. "It just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy."

Tim Allen voiced Buzz Lightyear in all four "Toy Story" movies.

Evans shared with Good Morning America that he was "very" humbled to play Buzz Lightyear. 

"My younger version would have just been pinching himself," he said. Evans shared that he has been a huge fan of Disney and Pixar animations since he was a child.

BUZZ LIGHTYEAR RECAST WITH CHRIS EVANS OVER TIM ALLEN, FANS WONDER IF POLITICS ‘HAD SOMETHING TO DO WITH IT’

The actor admitted that he "certainly studied" Allen on all four of the "Toy Story" films before stepping into this role.

"Look, Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear," he said. "What he did in those movies is so iconic and so loved, and I'd be a fool not to incorporate some of his choices into this role."

Chris Evans said he studied Allen while taking on the role of Buzz Lightyear. 

He continued: "The character in this movie is the human version that the toy is based off of, so it makes sense to have a little bit of overlap, luckily for me. What Tim Allen did was pretty untouchable."

Director Angus MacLane explained the character's differences to Vanity Fair earlier this month, and noted Allen's version of Buzz from the '90s was "a little goofier" than the new adaptation.

"In this film, Buzz is the action hero. He's serious and ambitious and funny, but not in a goofy way that would undercut the drama." 

Allen admitted that he thought the new Disney movie would be a live-action adaptation starring "real humans."

He added: "Chris Evans has the gravitas and that movie-star quality that our character needed to separate him and the movie from Tim's version of the toy in ‘Toy Story.’"

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

