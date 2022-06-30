Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TV
Published

'Friends' creator apologizes for having no Black actors in sitcom, pledges $4M to Brandeis University

Kauffman pledged $4 million to the African and African American Studies program at Brandeis

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 30 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 30

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Friends" co-creator Marta Kauffman has apologized for not including any Black actors in the highly-popular '90s sitcom.

Kauffman, 65, claimed she had a hard time understanding the "difficult and frustrating" criticism and chalked it up to "Friends" being singled out. Now, she's apologizing and pledging $4 million to her alma mater, Brandeis University.

"I’ve learned a lot in the last 20 years," Kauffman said in a Zoom interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy. It’s painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I’m embarrassed that I didn’t know better 25 years ago."

Executive Producer David Crane, left, and David Schwimmer directing an episode of "Friends" with executive producer Marta Kauffman.

Executive Producer David Crane, left, and David Schwimmer directing an episode of "Friends" with executive producer Marta Kauffman. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

‘FRIENDS’ STAR COURTENEY COX ADMITS FEELINGS WERE ‘HURT’ OVER EMMY NOMINATION SNUB

"Friends" was set in New York City and followed a group of six friends living in the city.

Kauffman's pledge will go to support the university's African and African American Studies program.

"It took me a long time to begin to understand how I internalized systemic racism," Kauffman said in a statement to Brandeis University.

The cast of "Friends."

The cast of "Friends." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I’ve been working really hard to become an ally, an anti-racist. And this seemed to me to be a way that I could participate in the conversation from a White woman’s perspective."

The university said the scholarship will allow the department to "recruit more expert scholars and teachers, map long-term academic and research priorities and provide new opportunities for students to engage in interdisciplinary scholarship."

"Brandeis is where I learned to be a human being," Kauffman said.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry on the set of "Friends."

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry on the set of "Friends." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is where my eyes were opened – at least, the beginning of that, they weren’t completely open. I had a lot to learn, but it was the beginning of that. It was the beginning of caring about things beyond my sphere, and I credit Brandeis for that."

"Friends" ran for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending