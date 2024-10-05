Mamie Laverock thanks fans after reuniting with 'When Calls the Heart' co-stars amid recovery from fall

Hallmark star Mamie Laverock shared a message of gratitude to her fans as she continues to recover after falling five stories from a hospital balcony in May.

In a short video she shared on her official Facebook page Thursday, the 20-year-old "When Calls the Heart" actress, who returned home from the hospital in August, thanked her fans for their letters of support.

"Thank you guys so much for these beautiful cards," Laverock, who was seen lying in bed, said in the clip.

"There’s so many, and I love them all so much," she added, holding up a stack of cards and smiling. "Thank you."

Laverock starred as nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan for three seasons on "When Calls the Heart."

Earlier in the week, Laverock shared a photo in which she was seen reuniting with her co-stars from the show, including Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, Kavan Smith, Pascale Hutton and Chris McNally.

In the image, which was taken at the Hallmark's Hearties Family Reunion event in September, Laverock was seen using a walker and making heart symbols with her hands as she posed with other members of the cast.

"At the end of every rainbow there is a pot of gold," she wrote in the caption of the photo that she uploaded to Facebook on Tuesday.

"Returning to the warm light of the When Calls The Heart reunion," Laverock added. "I love you."

Laverock also shared Wagner's post featuring the same image. "A picture is worth 1000 words!" Wagner wrote in the caption with emojis of 100 and a red heart.

"I have endless love for this entire cast. Thank you so much," Laverock commented on the post.

The actress was placed on life support after falling off a balcony weeks after suffering an undisclosed "medical emergency," according to a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign established in May.

In an update on her GoFundMe page in June, her family wrote, "Her body has been shattered. She has undergone two 11 hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery and another surgery today. We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26."

They added that Laverock was "enduring tremendous pain."

"We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story," they shared online. "Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday."

Laverock celebrated a milestone moment months after the fall. The actress was seen standing and walking in a video shared on Facebook at the beginning of August.

"Thank you surgeon’s, thank you prayers, thank you Lord. Mamie has just taken her first steps," the caption alongside the clip said.

Laverock had been in intensive treatment for two weeks prior to the fall, and was "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."

"She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support," her parents, Nicole and Rob Compton, previously shared online.

Laverock's family celebrated her return home from the hospital in an August update on her Facebook page.

"Dreams do come true," the post read. "Welcome home Mamie."

The post featured a photo of a cake for the actress and a sign reading, "Home Sweet Home."

"She’s still severely injured, but we will take care of her privately," a comment from the Facebook page read. "She needed to be at home. So happy for her. She made it this far... next chapter. It’s a blessing to have her home."