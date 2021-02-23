Lori Loughlin’s ‘When Calls the Heart’ co-star Erin Krakow hopes actress will return to the show someday

EXCLUSIVE: Erin Krakow still has a great love for her former co-star Lori Loughlin.

In late December 2020, the actress was released from prison after spending two months behind bars for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get her two daughters into college.

When the college admissions scandal came to light in 2019, the Hallmark Channel cut ties with the now-56-year-old who starred as cafe owner Abigail Stanton in the period family drama "When Calls the Heart."

Krakow, who recently kicked off Season 8 of the series, told Fox News she hopes Loughlin will return to Hope Valley someday.

"Well, I sure hope so," said the 36-year-old. "Real life Abigail is one of my dearest friends. Her name still hangs on a sign above the cafe. She will always be an incredibly important part of ‘When Calls the Heart.’ I would love to see her character back in Hope Valley again. We’ve got a lot more exciting stories that we could tell with her."

After the show took a month-long break amid the scandal, it revealed that Loughlin's character left to take care of her ailing mother.

Loughlin’s departure from the series was explained in 2019 during a special two-night event, People magazine reported.

According to the outlet, the episode opened with a narration: "We never know how life will turn. It’s been a week since Abigail got word that her mother had taken ill back east. True to her nature, Abigail wasted no time in rushing off to care for her. Abigail is much more than a friend, she’s family.

"I will miss her and Cody deeply, we all will, but we must get by as best we can. … We all keep Abigail and her family in our prayers in her absence and wish her godspeed. In her absence, we must soldier on and we will. We are a community, we are strong, we are Hope Valley."

A little over a year after Loughlin was dropped by the network, Krakow announced the show was renewed for Season 8. Krakow said the cast has remained incredibly close over the years.

"They’re some of my very best friends and I miss them when I’m not up there in Vancouver," she said. "As far as one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned from the show, I think my takeaway is that you are stronger than you think. There will be unexpected challenges and surprises in life. When you think you are incapable of handling them alone, there’s always a hand to hold, someone to reach out to in Hope Valley who can help support you. I found that to be true in life, as well. You’re stronger than you think."

And Krakow said there’s a reason why fans or "Hearties" can’t get enough of "When Calls the Heart," which premiered in 2014.

"While our show takes place in the early 1900s, it’s telling stories that still feel very current, themes that we’re experiencing today," Krakow explained. "But I think one of the things that really sets our show apart and makes it feel unique is the sense of community and friendship, and how this small town is really always there for each other whenever anyone needs anything."

"When Elizabeth was experiencing the loss of her husband and giving birth to a son and thinking she might have to raise this child on her own - that was never going to be the case in Hope Valley," Krakow continued. "Because all of her friends, the whole community really came together to help support her. I think that’s something that really resonates for viewers today. We’re all really craving that sense of community again, especially after the year we’ve all had where it’s felt like we’re all pretty isolated."

Krakow is also keeping busy starring in the new Hallmark movie "It Was Always You," a modern-day romance. It tells the story of Elizabeth (Krakow) whose engagement plans are thrown into disarray when her fiance’s brother makes an unexpected appearance.

"I love my corset and petticoat as much as the next girl, but I was pretty excited to get into slightly more comfortable clothes for a few weeks," Krakow chuckled. "It’s got the added bonus of being a story about a woman who’s on this journey to figure out who she really is. It’s got some real depth to it, as well as some very comical moments, specifically a few that take place on the dance floor."

But one thing Krakow hasn’t experienced yet is working alongside fellow Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure.

"I adore Candace," she said. "I would love to work with her. She is a total pro, especially when it comes to comedy. I would say, I would come up with some kind of comedic scenario for us. I don’t know if we’d be playing sisters or perhaps friends who fell out of touch since elementary school… But yeah, certainly comedy. I would love to do something funny with Candace."

But for now, Krakow is gearing up for her ongoing love triangle in "When Calls the Heart" to finally end in Season 8. She is hopeful the shocking turn of events will lead to a Season 9, which hasn’t been announced by Hallmark yet.

"It feels like a relief, to be honest," she said. "I love a good love triangle. They’re very exciting, but they can be problematic because they divide your audience. We are very lucky that we have two incredible guys as Kevin [McGarry] and Chris [McNally], playing Nathan and Lucas. They’re both so likable that it’s really been a pretty even 50/50 split. I think it’s been a little stressful on our fans, the Hearties. And I’m ready to give them that sense of closure and relief."

"When Calls the Heart" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. "It Was Always You" premieres on Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Channel. The Associated Press contributed to this report.