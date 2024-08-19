Hallmark star Mamie Laverock returns home after balcony fall put actress on life support

Hallmark star Mamie Laverock returned home three months after a five-story fall from a hospital balcony put the actress on life support.

The update was shared with fans on Laverock's Facebook page. "Dreams do come true," the post read. "Welcome home Mamie."

The post featured a photo of a cake for Laverock and a sign reading, "Home Sweet Home."

"She’s still severely injured, but we will take care of her privately," a comment from the Facebook page read. "She needed to be at home. So happy for her. She made it this far... next chapter. It’s a blessing to have her home."

The "When Calls the Heart" actress was placed on life support after falling off a balcony weeks after suffering an undisclosed "medical emergency," according to a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign established in May.

In an update on her GoFundMe page in June, her family wrote, "Her body has been shattered. She has undergone two 11 hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery and another surgery today. We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26."

They added that Laverock was "enduring tremendous pain."

"We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story," they shared online. "Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday."

Laverock celebrated a milestone moment months after the fall. The actress was seen standing and walking in a video shared to Facebook at the beginning of August.

"Thank you surgeon’s, thank you prayers, thank you Lord. Mamie has just taken her first steps," the caption alongside the clip said.

Laverock had been in intensive treatment for two weeks prior to the fall, and was "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."

"She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support," her parents Nicole and Rob Compton previously shared online.

Laverock starred as nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan for three seasons on the Hallmark Channel series, "When Calls the Heart."

