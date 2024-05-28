Hallmark actress 'opened her eyes' after surviving 5-story hospital balcony fall: ‘Body has been shattered’

Hallmark Channel actress Mamie Laverock "opened her eyes" and is "doing well" after surviving a five-story fall from a hospital balcony in Vancouver, Canada, last month, her mother told the Los Angeles Times.

"Let’s just hope this is the turnaround and she’s going to get through this now. I couldn't be happier that people reached out and cared. The story will be told," her mom, Nicole Rockmann, said.

The "When Calls the Heart" actress was placed on life support after falling off a balcony weeks after suffering an undisclosed "medical emergency," according to a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign established in May.

LORI LOUGHLIN RETURNING TO ‘WHEN CALLS THE HEART’ ROLE AFTER FIRING OVER THE COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Rockmann clarified that the fall was not "intended" nor was it a suicide attempt. She also told the outlet that the family plans to take legal action against St. Paul's Hospital, and confirmed Mamie is no longer being treated at the facility.

"We have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong," Rockmann said. "It’s unbelievable that she’s with us."

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD TURNED TO FAITH AFTER HER HUSBAND'S AFFAIR: ‘I WAS NEVER THE SAME’

In an update on her GoFundMe page, her family wrote, "Her body has been shattered. She has undergone two 11 hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery and another surgery today. We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26."

They added that Mamie is "enduring tremendous pain," but also "continues to not give up."

"We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story," they shared online. "Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday."

Laverock had been in intensive treatment for two weeks prior to the fall, and was "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."

"She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support," her parents Nicole and Rob Compton previously shared online.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Mamie was originally admitted to a hospital in Winnipeg, Canada, due to a "medical emergency" on May 11, the GoFundMe stated. "[Her mom] Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life."

The fundraiser continued, "Mamie has since been transferred to Hospital here in Vancouver. Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement."

Two weeks later, her family wrote they were "devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time," and wrote that Mamie was now on "life support."

Representatives for the Vancouver Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Laverock, 19, starred as nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan for three seasons on the Hallmark Channel series.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie," representatives for Hallmark Media told Fox News Digital. "As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Erin Krakow, who stars as Elizabeth Thorton on the show, shared a screenshot of the crowdfunding campaign on Instagram and wrote, "I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too."

Johannah Newmarch, who portrayed Mamie's mother Molly on the program, shared the crowdfunding link on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this," she wrote.