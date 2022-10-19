Haitian superstar Mikaben's family speaks out after unexpected collapse and death during a concert

After a concert collapse last week, Haitian singer Mikaben's family is speaking out on his tragic death and asking for privacy.

In a release shared to Fox News Digital, Mikaben, born Michael Benjamin, was remembered as a "strong personality" with an undeniable charisma.

"The Benjamin family would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love and support you have shown us regarding the sudden departure of our beloved Mikaben. We appreciate your understanding in allowing the family to grieve privately," the statement read.

At just 41, Mikaben had a profound impact on and prominent presence in his native Haiti.

Mikaben was performing alongside the Haitian Compas band Carimi in Paris when he unexpectedly collapsed.

Accor Arena, the venue where Mikaben was playing, tweeted in French on Oct. 16, "Last night during the Carimi concert, one of the singers, Michael Benjamin, Mikaben of his artist name died following a malaise on stage and despite the intervention of the emergency services."

"He dedicated himself to harnessing positivity through platforms that connect him with people around the globe," his family wrote. "He sang in French, Creole English, and sometimes Spanish. Mikaben became a global superstar in the early 2000s by delivering major hits, including "Ou Pati" and features like "Baby I Missed You" with Carimi."

The singer's family shared their extreme appreciation for those asking how to support Mikaben's family, which they shared they will have a statement at a later date.

"However," they wrote, "We ask that you be a little bit more patient as the family is still processing the current events. Be aware of fraudulent GoFundMe accounts set up on Mikabens' behalf. These accounts were not set up or authorized by the family. All communications regarding announcements, funeral arrangements, and family support will be provided via Mikaben's and Vanessa's personal media platforms."

Mikaben's wife, Vanessa, is currently pregnant, according to her Instagram account.

At this time, no cause of death for the performer has been revealed.